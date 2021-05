This weekend a true wrestling legend returns to the ring for the first time since 2015. Sting, the former WCW World Champion who was one of the biggest stars of the “Monday Night Wars” in the 1990s, will be teaming up with Darby Allin at All Elite Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on Sunday, May 30. The two will be facing off against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, who have been antagonizing Allin for weeks. It marks a surprising in-ring return for Sting, who wrestled a pretaped cinematic match in March, but hasn’t performed in front of an audience in almost six years. It’s just the latest surprise in a career that’s been full of them.