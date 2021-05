Dressed in a white shirt, sitting at a desk where each object—including prayer beads and a book (different in each video)—seems carefully selected and placed, a mafia boss starts casually disclosing information about links between the Turkish government and organized crime. But don't be mistaken: this is real life, not a new show on Netflix—although with millions of views, the series of videos that began appearing on YouTube in early May are giving the most popular Netflix shows in Turkey some stiff competition.