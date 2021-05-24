newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State

State Patrol Holding Open House For Those Interested In Law Enforcement Career

Cover picture for the article(DeForest) The Wisconsin State Patrol is recruiting those interested in a career in law enforcement. The Southwest Region DeForest Post which serves Dodge, Columbia, Green Lake, Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock and Sauk Counties, is holding an outdoor open house on May 26th. Troopers and inspectors will be on hand sharing a rundown of the current hiring timeline, offering tips on how to prepare for a career wit the Wisconsin State Patrol and answering questions. Along with enforcing traffic and criminal laws, state patrol officers have the option of serving in specialty units. Officers that work in aerial enforcement, the K-9 unit, crash reconstruction, dignitary protection, honor guard, human trafficking, drug interdiction, special weapons, and tactics (SWAT) and commercial motor vehicle inspection will be present to discuss their jobs and answer questions. No law enforcement experience is required. The open house will run from 1pm to 7pm at 911 West North Street in DeForest.

