newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Mashantuckets get help fighting diabetes, a health crisis indigenous to tribes

tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

May 24—MASHANTUCKET — Both of her parents had diabetes. Her grandmother lost both legs to the disease. So, Heather Mars-Martins, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe and a longtime employee of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, grew up skinny, eating as naturally as possible, following what she called "an ancestral way of life." Mindful of the importance of fitness in keeping the disease at bay, she participated in track and field and cross country.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Health Crisis#Type 2 Diabetes#Diabetes Patients#Local Disease#Disease Prevention#Alaska Natives#Mashantucket#Native Americans#American Indians#Foxwoods Resort Casino#Pequot Health Care#Mashantuckets#Virta Health#Telemedicine#Indigenous Foods#Tribes#Tribal Populations#Obesity Treatments#Tribal Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Mental HealthGovernment Technology

Can Tech Help Solve Mental Health Crisis for Young People?

(TNS) — A pandemic within a pandemic. That’s what experts are calling it. Subjected to screens in a year of mostly remote learning, children’s mental health has suffered. Physically distanced from many of the supports and connections that define childhood and school in a year of unprecedented stressors, “the kids...
Healthwmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: New technology helps infants with diabetes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Just over one million people in the U.S. are living with Type 1 diabetes including infants. The treatment for these little patients often involves finger pricks throughout the day to test blood sugar levels. Now, for one little girl, a new type of technology eliminates that difficult step.
Diseases & TreatmentsWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Infant diabetes: No more finger pricks for Peyton

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Just over one million people in the U.S. are living with Type 1 diabetes, including infants. The treatment for these little patients often involves finger pricks throughout the day to test blood sugar levels. Now, for one little girl, a new type of technology eliminates that difficult step.
ScienceWake Up World

Landmark Study Shows Sardines Help Keep Diabetes Away

Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition that is affected by several factors, including the foods you eat and the amount of exercise you get. There are several significant consequences of Type 2 diabetes, including neuropathy, loss of sight, kidney disease and heart disease.1 Recent data2 show people who eat sardines may lower their risk of Type 2 diabetes.
Walworth County, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

ADRC of Walworth County Offers Healthy Living with Diabetes: Program Helps People with Type 2 Diabetes, Pre-Diabetes

(ELKHORN, WI): More than 100 million adults in the U.S. are now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While that statistic is startling, there is good news. People with diabetes or pre-diabetes can improve their health by joining a Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Walworth County and Aurora Health Care. The program has been researched and proven to improve the health of adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes.
Pharmaceuticalsdesertnews.com

Get informed, get the vaccine. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is smart and easy with Health Net’s help

(BPT) - In life, a wait-and-see approach is sometimes best. Such as figuring out if you can tolerate a certain food by slowly introducing it into your diet. Where the wait-and-see approach doesn’t work is with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s no reason to wait because the results are already in across California and the country: COVID-19 cases are dramatically down in the state due to vaccinations. Also, according to the CDC, the current seven-day national average of new COVID-19 cases is down 79% compared to Jan. 8, 2021.
Mental HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

It should be easier to get help for mental health

I am writing to commend the May 9 op-ed in Sunday Insight, “Addressing the Link Between Violence, Serious Mental Illness” by former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy. Two recent studies underscore the need for Mr. Murphy’s call to action: Jillian K. Peterson and colleagues, in an article published in the American Psychological Association Journal, found that when it comes to psychosis and mass shootings, psychosis may have played a role in 31% of cases they reviewed.
ScienceEurekAlert

Genetic tools help identify a cellular culprit for type 1 diabetes

By mapping its genetic underpinnings, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have identified a predictive causal role for specific cell types in type 1 diabetes, a condition that affects more than 1.6 million Americans. The findings are published in the May 19, 2021 online issue of...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Could Certain Diabetes Drugs Fight Asthma, Too?

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered that when patients who have type 2 diabetes and asthma take a certain class of medication to control their blood sugar, their asthma symptoms also improved. Not only could this help diabetes patients who may have less asthma control on...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Sleep Disorders Tied to Higher Health Care Utilization, Costs

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, in U.S. adults are associated with significantly higher rates of health care utilization and expenditures, according to a study published online May 4 in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Phillip Huyett, M.D., and Neil...
Pennsylvania Stateecho-pilot.com

Central Pa. heart patients get help in fight against the country's leading cause of death

Jim Mason, of Stewartstown, is like many retired grandfathers. He enjoys riding bikes with his grandchildren, tinkering on his tractor, and enjoying time with his wife. And while these things may seem simple to most, for Mason they are a testament to how far he has come with his heart health in the nearly three decades since he began a journey that he started at WellSpan Health.
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Professor: Steady public health funding could help in future health crisis

Public health departments are seeing an influx of cash and attention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but long term, those dollars may not stick around. The COVID-19 pandemic brought increased awareness to public health departments — how they serve communities, what services they can offer and their role in emergency response. Health departments have been tasked with leading the charge in pandemic response. With that push came additional dollars in the form of COVID-19 relief grants.