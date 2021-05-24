Mashantuckets get help fighting diabetes, a health crisis indigenous to tribes

(BPT) - In life, a wait-and-see approach is sometimes best. Such as figuring out if you can tolerate a certain food by slowly introducing it into your diet. Where the wait-and-see approach doesn’t work is with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. There’s no reason to wait because the results are already in across California and the country: COVID-19 cases are dramatically down in the state due to vaccinations. Also, according to the CDC, the current seven-day national average of new COVID-19 cases is down 79% compared to Jan. 8, 2021.