Middle East

Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz Public Library reveals rare manuscript

By Arab News, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

May 24—JEDDAH — The King Abdulaziz Public Library has revealed a rare manuscript dating back more than a thousand years that sheds light on the science of Arabic grammar. "Al-Murib sharh kitab al-Qawafi lil-Akhfash" was written by Abu Al-Fath Othman bin Jinni Al-Mawsili and provides detailed explanations for one of the oldest manuscripts in Arabic grammar, "Al-Qawafi," written by the linguist Al-Akhfash al-Akbar.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
