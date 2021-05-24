newsbreak-logo
Born Talks Budget On WBEV’s Community Comment

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Beaver Dam) The state legislatures budget writing committee is starting fresh with a new document after dismissing the budget assembled by the governor, but some areas of agreement may be salvaged. Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Mark Born of Beaver Dam discussed the process with us Friday on WBEV’s Community Comment. The Beaver Dam Republican says the Democratic governor’s budget bill was replaced on Thursday with a substitute amendment that establishes the current two-year budget as a starting point.

dailydodge.com
