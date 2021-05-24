newsbreak-logo
Waupun Faces Housing Shortage During Pandemic

(Waupun) Housing availability in Waupun is reaching an all-time low, thanks in part to the pandemic. The issue is threatening the city's hope to attract new workers into the area. At a recent city council meeting local realtor and owner of My Property Shop of Waupun, Jodi Mallas, explained the reality of the numbers. Mallas says currently the city only has one single family detached home on it's own lot for sale and two semi-attached family homes listed at $285-thousand-dollars, which is pushing the limit of what is considered workforce housing.

