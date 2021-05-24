Waupun Faces Housing Shortage During Pandemic

The Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer and her Department are being recognized for their response to the coronavirus pandemic. Agnesian HealthCare/SSM Health has presented Public Health Officer Kim Mueller and the Health Department with a community partner Heath Care Hero Award. Agnesian HealthCare, a member of SSM Health, and the Fond du Lac County Health Department have collaborated to help individuals and families navigate through various health issues, including measles, mumps, rabies, influenza, H1N1 and more, to provide needed medical care as well as education. This partnership’s significance has been amplified through the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in Fond du Lac County much sooner than other areas within the state of Wisconsin. And, from the first day until present day, Agnesian HealthCare and the Fond du Lac County Health Department have worked side-by-side to be present and flexible to address the ever-changing virus. “This honor, which is so rightfully due, represents the sole Health Care Hero Award being given to a community partner within the entire SSM Health Wisconsin region,” according to Katherine Vergos, St. Agnes Hospital president. “We have always been proud of the strong partnership we have with all of our health department partners, but this really solidifies how much our mutually-beneficial collaboration pays off in the long run.”