newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Fond Du Lac Authorities Use Drone To Arrest Suspect Fleeing On Foot

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fond du Lac) Fond du Lac County authorities pursued a man running on foot for over three hours through heavily wooded terrain Sunday. Deputies were called to Highway 23 near Highway 151 around 7:30am for a woman who was possibly being followed by a male subject. The suspect took off running when law enforcement arrived, sparking a short chase which quickly ended. A drone was deployed to help search, and around 10:30am, the suspect was located behind the First Presbyterian Church on Fourth Street Road and was taken into custody. The suspect suffered minor injuries while fleeing. He is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on a domestic arrest warrant along with an additional charge of Resisting.

dailydodge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrest Warrant#County Jail#Drone Law#Lac County#Suspect#Authorities#Man#Highway#Search#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Washington County, WICBS 58

Police drone helps catch suspect in Washington County

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early this week, a man sped off from officers in Washington County after they learned he had an arrest warrant. He crashed outside Jackson and ran into a marsh. Police deployed a drone with an infrared camera attached. The tool's utility is one reason drones are...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

SPD Uses Drone To Locate Trespassing Suspect

On Sunday at approximately 10:12 p.m., a Sedalia Police Officer was on patrol near RCL Wiring, 601 South Marshall Avenue, when he observed an ATV with a single rider trespassing on Union Pacific property. The Officer attempted to stop the ATV, but it fled. The Sedalia Police Department’s Drone Unit...
Pierceton, INinkfreenews.com

Pierceton Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police

PIERCETON — A Pierceton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police officers who were attempting to serve a warrant. Edward Earl Smith Jr., 44, 3104 E. Wooster Road 65, Pierceton, is charged with possession of methamphetamine – enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; carrying a handgun without a license, a level 5 felony; and habitual offender – enhancement.
Violent CrimesWJLA

DC shooting suspect flees on orange getaway bike

A man was shot Wednesday night in Northwest DC and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. DC Police released surveillance photos of a man fleeing the scene on an orange bicycle. When officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 6:50 p.m. they...
Eldon, IAOttumwa Courier

Sheriff's office takes fleeing suspect into custody

The Wapello County Sheriff's Office arrested an Eldon man Thursday afternoon after the suspect eluded deputies and fled on foot into a wooded area near Eldon. Around 4:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop Gary David Mooney Jr., 46, of Eldon during a stop stop for several traffic violations. Mooney refused to stop and eluded the deputy in a 1998 red Jeep Grant Cherokee.
Buckley, MICadillac News

Buckley man arrested for police flee, elude

CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Buckley man faced one flee and elude offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court. Merrick Thane Carpenter was charged with one count of fourth-degree police flee and elude for his connection with an incident on April 14. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offense, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times. Prior to his arraignment, the Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team arrested Carpenter at his residence on May 20 after repeated attempts by police to contact him.
Marshall County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Foot pursuit ends in arrest

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at approximately 2:20 p.m., Deputy Chris Mensinger responded to a call of drugs or some type of substance being found on the premises of the Dollar General Store located at 3465 SR 303. When Mensinger arrived, a white male ran out of the front door of the store and fled on foot. Mensinger gave chase in the area of the old South Highland Country Club.
Fond Du Lac, WIWNCY

Milwaukee Man Charged in Fond du Lac Bar Shooting

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man following a shooting earlier this year in Fond du Lac. Devonta D. Tate, 27, faces numerous charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, a police officer on patrol heard people yelling near the Kings...
Minneapolis, MNFOX 21 Online

Fond du Lac Man Sentenced to 110 Months for 2019 Funeral Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The 29-year-old Minneapolis man accused of shooting a man during a funeral on the Fond du Lac reservation last October has been sentenced to 110 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2019 Shelby Gene Boswell, 29, entered a funeral service at the...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Police arrest four more suspects involved in attack on Owerri Police Headquarters

Four more suspects allegedly involved in an attack on Owerri Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Imo State, have been arrested. The suspects have been identified as Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State. The command’s spokesperson, Elkana Bala said they were arrested on May 27, 2021, at about 4:30pm in a coded operation. He said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed. The statement read; IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND28th MAY, 2021PRESS RELEASEIMO STATE POLICE COMMAND ARRESTED FOUR ADDITIONAL HOODLUMS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE ATTACK OF THE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS AND CORRECTIONAL CENTRE OWERRI IN APRIL, 2021.RECOVERED TWO FIREARMS WITH CARTRIDGESIn continuation with the operations launched against criminal elements, especially hoodlums who attacked the State Police Command Headquarters, Correctional Centre Owerri, the Governor’s hometown, and other locations in Imo State, operatives of lmo State Police Command arrested four additional suspects alleged to have participated in the April 2021 attack.The suspects are; Ojukwu Ukonu ‘m’ 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa ‘m’ 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah ‘m’ 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka ‘m’ 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.The arrest was effected on 27th May 2021 at about 1630hours in a coded operation. The strategy is focused on taking the battle to the den of the hoodlums, making it difficult for them to access the public space. This is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc.One automatic pump action gun, one single barrel gun, and seventeen live cartridges were recovered from the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.SP Bala Elkana, ANIPR,Police Public Relations Officer,For Commissioner of Police,Imo State.The post Police arrest four more suspects involved in attack on Owerri Police Headquarters appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Houma, LADaily Comet

Houma suspect accused of shooting man in foot

A Houma man is facing charges after police said he shot someone in the foot during an argument. Shedrick L. Williams, 36, is charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Houma Police Department said. Police were called out around...
Sedalia, MOkmmo.com

SEDALIA P.D. USES DRONE TO APPREHEND SUSPECT

A subject was arrested over the weekend after trying to flee law-enforcement officers Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, a police officer was on patrol near RCL Wiring at 601 South Marshall Avenue when he observed an ATV with a single rider trespassing on Union Pacific property. The officer attempted to stop the ATV, but it fled.