Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after shooting

The Black Lives Matter movement affected institutional responses, including some changes with private companies supporting the movement along with holding employees accountable for their actions when acting in ways that could be seen as racist and unfair. This is a good thing. We need to set our foot down as a country and show that we will not tolerate disrespect toward any race, especially those who already endured racist hardships in its past. Incidents continue to happen with innocent black Americans being killed for things such as going to the store to get snacks, A traffic stop,walking in a neighborhood, racial profiling by police. The latest one that comes to mind is Daunte Wright, a twenty year old man killed during a traffic stop in the same city as the trial of Derek Chauvin the man who killed George Floyd.