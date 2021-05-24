newsbreak-logo
State accepting COVID recovery grant applications from veterans organizations

tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

May 24—OLYMPIA — The state Department of Commerce and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs are accepting applications for a total of $1.75 in COVID-19 recovery grants for local non-profit veterans service organizations. The two departments are looking to focus on organizations that have not been helped by state...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
