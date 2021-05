Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to get a release date but developer Krafton has been teasing aspects of the game for a while now. The latest teaser shared on the game’s official Facebook page shows an in-game item that players can find. It shows a backpack that is an essential part of the battle royale experience as it allows players to carry various items. Additionally, the Google Play store listing for the game shows its minimum requirements which include just 2GB of RAM.