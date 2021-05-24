Oman's nationalization policy leads to decline in expatriate workers

May 24—DUBAI — Oman's labor policy to employ nationals both in the private and public sectors led to a decline in expatriate workers over the course of a year. The bringing in of more Omanis into the labor force is part of the ministry's efforts to step up its Omanisation plans for the private and public sectors, according to Basem bin Mohammed Al-Balushi, a senior official at the Sultanate's labor ministry, in a report from Times of Oman.