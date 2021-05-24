newsbreak-logo
SK Bioscience secures up to $173.4 mn from CEPI for vaccine development

kedglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSK Bioscience Co. has secured additional funding for phase III clinical trial of GBP510, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed with the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington. The South Korean vaccine maker will receive up to $173.4 million from Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) for...

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Vaccine Development#Investment#Drug Company#Cepi#Sk Bioscience Co#South Korean#Sk Bioscience#Iii#Ind#Mfds#The Covax Facility#Gavi#Covax#Ema#Commercialization#Phase#Ii Clinical Trials#Regulatory Activities
