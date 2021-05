An industry friend of mine recently posted a great message: “Speak in such a way that others love to listen to you, and listen in such a way that others love to speak to you.” This is probably some of the best advice one can give to a young, up-and-coming leader. In fact, every leader would do well to listen to this advice (including yours truly). Sometimes you need to stop, hear yourself speak, and then ask, “Would I want to listen to what I have to say?” Often, we’re tempted to give too much detail, wander off the subject, or say things that really don’t contribute to the conversation. Or it might not be what was said, but rather how or when it was said. If we interrupt or cut people off because we think what we are saying is more important, how likely is it that the person you just interrupted will want to continue listening to you?