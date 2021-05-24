Covid-19 Recovery: GasBuddy Predicts Most Expensive Summer Gas Prices Since 2014 As More Americans Plan to Hit the Road
Nearly week-long Colonial Pipeline shutdown pushes pump prices up, at a time when Americans already saying that high gas prices are impacting their decision to travel. We are conflicted about summer travel this year. With more people vaccinated and the economy opening, 57 percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020’s 31 percent, according to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey. The biggest roadblock? High gas prices.prescottenews.com