Covid-19 Recovery: GasBuddy Predicts Most Expensive Summer Gas Prices Since 2014 As More Americans Plan to Hit the Road

Maryland’s gas price average reached $2.84 within the first week of May, as prices are expected to jump over the next few weeks with the national average nearing $3 per gallon. In some states, prices could reach $4 a gallon in the summer. As costs drift to over a dollar more than they were a year ago, and the highest they’ve been in 18 months, Americans and Poolesville drivers alike are left wondering how it happened. To Jessica Mense, a senior, the prices can be summed up in one word: abnormal.