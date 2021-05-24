newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Covid-19 Recovery: GasBuddy Predicts Most Expensive Summer Gas Prices Since 2014 As More Americans Plan to Hit the Road

By Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy
prescottenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly week-long Colonial Pipeline shutdown pushes pump prices up, at a time when Americans already saying that high gas prices are impacting their decision to travel. We are conflicted about summer travel this year. With more people vaccinated and the economy opening, 57 percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020’s 31 percent, according to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey. The biggest roadblock? High gas prices.

prescottenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Economy#Supply And Demand#Price Levels#Near Record Levels#The Colonial Pipeline#North American#Qsr#Cpg#Gasbuddy Program#Pump Prices#Gas Savings#Gas Shortages#Gasoline Demand Rise#Gallon#Fuel Savings#Fuel Retailer Apps#Near Record Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Health
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Public Health
Related
TrafficCNN

Gas station outages and higher prices at the pump may put a dent in road trip plans

(CNN) — Vaccinated Americans hoping to leave their masks behind and hit the road this weekend may be in for sticker shock at the pump. Gas prices hit their highest level in more than six years earlier this week, rising above $3 a gallon as demand shot up and supply was squeezed when a ransomware attack forced a massive East Coast pipeline to shut down. In several states in the Southeast, panic-buying left thousands of gas stations on empty.
TrafficAOL Corp

'Out of gas:' Drivers in the Southeast are scrambling for gas as stations run empty

Gas outages are spreading across the Southeast as motorists rush to fill up their cars days after the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline temporarily shut down following a cyberattack. While industry experts try to reassure the public, saying hoarding or stockpiling gas will only exacerbate the issue, drivers appear to be panicking. Both the governors of North Carolina and Georgia issued states of emergency.
TrafficPopular Mechanics

We Only Have a Gas Shortage Because We Created It Ourselves

There's no real gas shortage in the southeastern U.S.—just a perceived one. Panic buying has caused gas stations to run dry, perpetuating yet more panic buying, and forcing some regions into a State of Emergency. Experts say you should put down that spare oil can, quit panic-buying, and make a...
TrafficWashington Times

Gasoline prices spike to the highest point since 2014 in the wake of pipeline hack

Gasoline prices have skyrocketed in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack, hitting the highest point since 2014. The American Automobile Association estimates that the average price for a gallon of gasoline nationwide is more than $3. Prices have steadily climbed since November 2020, when the cost was $2.13 per gallon on average throughout most of the country.
Poolesville, MDpoolesvillepulse.org

Gas prices rising with summer heat

Maryland’s gas price average reached $2.84 within the first week of May, as prices are expected to jump over the next few weeks with the national average nearing $3 per gallon. In some states, prices could reach $4 a gallon in the summer. As costs drift to over a dollar more than they were a year ago, and the highest they’ve been in 18 months, Americans and Poolesville drivers alike are left wondering how it happened. To Jessica Mense, a senior, the prices can be summed up in one word: abnormal.
Gas Priceescalontimes.com

Price Hikes Likely As Motorists Plan Road Trips During Summer

Many are conflicted about summer travel this year. With more people vaccinated and the economy opening, 57 percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020’s 31 percent, according to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey. The biggest roadblock? High gas prices. The...
Massachusetts StateWorcester Business Journal

Mass. gas prices reach most expensive level since 2014

The average gasoline price in Massachusetts on Monday increased 5 cents from last week, which comes a week after it rose 6 cents per gallon, according to a report from travel association AAA Northeast. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.91. Two weeks ahead...
TrafficMuskogee Daily Phoenix

GasBuddy: Gas prices continue to rise

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 11.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.24/g higher than a year ago. According to...
Energy IndustryAutoblog

Gas prices hit 7-year high in slow recovery from pipeline cyberattack

NEW YORK – U.S. retail gasoline prices hit seven-year highs on Monday and many filling stations in the Southeast were still without fuel, as the region slowly recovers from a cyberattack on the nation's largest fuel pipeline. Last week's closure of Colonial Pipeline's 5,500-mile (8,900-km) system was the most disruptive...
Charlotte, NC13newsnow.com

Gas prices expected to drop before Memorial Day weekend: GasBuddy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas is still hard to come by across the Carolinas after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack cut off the supply chain last week. According to GasBuddy, 51% of stations in North Carolina are still out of fuel, while in South Carolina, 41% of stations don't have fuel. Experts are warning we could see more supply issues heading into the busy Memorial Day weekend but the good news is it's within consumers' control because it depends on how many people continue to panic-buy gas.
TrafficPosted by
FUN 107

SouthCoast’s Top 10 Cheapest Gas Stations

Last year's main shortage concern was cleaning products and toilet paper. This year, it's chlorine and gasoline with an emphasis on vehicle fuel. Yes, it's true, there were a few parts of the country that had to declare a state of emergency due to the fact that their gas stations were running out of fuel completely. Now it's a widespread panic and people are unnecessarily hoarding fuel out of fear.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Memorial Day road warriors get ready for most expensive gas since 2014

SAN ANTONIO - With more people vaccinated and the economy opening, 57% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020’s 31%, according to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey. The biggest roadblock? High gas prices. The national average price of gasoline is expected...