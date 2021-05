James Family Prescott YMCA wants to ensure that water safety remains a priority in the Quad Cities’ eagerness to return to a “normal” summer. As temperatures rise, kids want to cool off, whether that is in home pools, ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, or oceans. And that means the risk of drowning is as prevalent as ever. For National Water Safety Month this May, the YMCA is encouraging parents and caregivers to reinforce the importance of water safety skills with the whole family.