Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC announced the award of a $744 million (AED2.73 billion) contract for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block, underscoring its drive to unlock and maximize value from all of Abu Dhabi’s fields as it expands its oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030. Located 120 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi city, the Belbazem Block consists of three so-called marginal offshore fields; Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal, and Umm Al Dholou.