newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Expected to Get Fired After Calling out ABC

By Armando Tinoco
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sunny Hostin is one of the co-hosts of The View. The former prosecutor is known for her concise and direct opinions on the show coming from the perspective of a Latina and Black woman. Hostin is also a celebrated author, and she recently wrote a book where she called out ABC, the network she works for. The television personality is now revealing she expected to get fired from the daytime talk show for what she said.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sunny Hostin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Daytime Television#Good Morning America#Racism#The View#Latina#Huffpost#Justice#Fire Hostin#Abc News Executive#Calling#Racist Remarks#Lawyer#Television Personality#Black Woman#Evan Podcast#Accusations#Indignities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TennisPosted by
Us Weekly

The View’s Sunny Hostin: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘My Secret Hobby Is Beekeeping’)

Talk about hot topics! Ahead of the release of her new book, Summer on the Bluffs, Sunny Hostin opened up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including what life is like on the set of The View, what she’d be doing if she weren’t a journalist and lawyer, and her unhealthy obsession. Read on to learn more about the 52-year-old daytime talk show host.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kim Godwin celebrates new ABC News job with ‘GMA’ co-anchors

Kim Godwin celebrated her new role as president of ABC News with some of “Good Morning America’s” top talent. We’re told Godwin lunched at famed restaurant Tavern on the Green on Monday with “Good Morning America” co-anchors Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, as well as Peter Rice, the chairman of Disney general entertainment content.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ABC News Head Honcho Steps In After The Views’ Megan McCain and Joy Behar Spats Get Too Heated

In the realm of daytime chat shows - or virtually any other kind of television format, really -The View is arguably one of the most contentious shows on TV. The hosts might not be an octagon or wearing gloves, but episodes can get every bit as rivalrous and chaotic as a UFC feud, with the stalwart Joy Behar and resident conservative Meghan McCain regularly getting into heightened tiffs over one political issue or another. Such awkwardness usually creates decent buzz for The View, but it looks like the big boss at ABC News is growing weary of such in-fighting.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

What's Next For Jedediah Bila After Fox and Friends?

Television host Jedediah Bila has announced she has left Fox News and has teased that her next career step will include a book that describes her experiences of motherhood. The network announced on Friday that it had "mutually and amicably parted ways" with the Fox & Friends co-host, and would announce her replacement soon.
EntertainmentTMZ.com

ABC News President Speaks to 'View' Hosts About Constant Personal Attacks

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar's latest on-air blowup is prompting the new "sheriff" at ABC to step in and demand all of the 'View' co-hosts cool it with their personal attacks. Production sources tell TMZ ... following Monday's heated exchange between Meghan and Joy over anti-Semitism, ABC News President Kim Godwin called a last-minute meeting with 'View' talent and producers, trying to improve the culture behind the scenes at the show.
U.S. Politicsrenegadetribune.com

“I Sniffed a Girl and I Liked It” – Joe Biden Parody

It is absolutely sickening that we have a president who has sexually assaulted little children on television many times. This video includes some clips I had not previously seen. How can anyone support this?. renegade. Thanks for being a reader of this site. Your contributions make this all possible. You...
GolfPopculture

Paige Spiranac Says Man Harassed Her During Latest Golf Outing

Paige Spiranac revealed that a man harassed her during a recent golf outing. On Twitter, the former golf star announced that someone yelled out a derogatory word at her while she was practicing. She then sent a message for those who want to yell things at her. "I was just...
New York City, NYthecut.com

Another Fashion Biopic Gets Called Out

Today, Netflix’s glitzy new limited series Halston premieres, but it comes with a stamp of disapproval from the late designer’s family. The show joins House of Gucci and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story in the line of recent fashion biopics not authorized by the actual families. On...
Books & Literaturedaytimeconfidential.com

The View's Sunny Hostin Is Now a Novelist

The View panelist Sunny Hostin is turning her talents to fiction. The attorney, journalist, and memoirist has written a novel, Summer on the Bluffs, and spoke about writing the book with The Hollywood Reporter. Hostin stated that she decided to pen a beach read based on her own interests and...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Call Your Mother’ Cancelled After One Season By ABC

Kari Lizer’s multi-camera comedy Call Your Mother, headlined by Kyra Sedgwick, will not see a second season on ABC. Written and executive produced by The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Lizer, Call Your Mother centers on an empty-nester mom, Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.