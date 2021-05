Rhys Williams says that he is glad Liverpool colleague Thiago Alcantara had the confidence to shoot from range against Southampton on Saturday. The Spanish midfielder notched his first Reds goal in the 2-0 win over the Saints at Anfield. After Roberto Firmino’s clever flick, the midfielder found himself in space on the edge of the area. However, rather than finding a pass – as he has done in previous matches – he decided to try his luck.