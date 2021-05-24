Montas expected to start as Athletics host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (21-26, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-20, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (5-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -157, Mariners +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Athletics are 5-8 against opponents from the AL West. Oakland has hit 68 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with 12 homers.

The Mariners are 6-7 against AL West Division teams. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .279 is last in the MLB. J.P. Crawford leads the lineup with an OBP of .315.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 12 home runs and is slugging .562.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .554.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 3-7, .183 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (rib).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.