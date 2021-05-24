newsbreak-logo
MLB

Orioles look to break 6-game slide against Twins

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (17-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-29, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.70 ERA, .75 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Twins: Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 6.08 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -110, Orioles -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Twins are 8-15 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .418, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 11-11 away from home. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .357.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler ranks second on the Twins with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .451.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 10 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 1-9, .247 batting average, 8.06 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (abscess), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Jorge Polanco: (ankle).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

