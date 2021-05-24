newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals play Chicago, aim to build on Wainwright’s strong outing

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (26-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-19, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.55 ERA, .96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -162, Cardinals +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The White Sox are 14-8 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .341, good for first in the majors. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a mark of .413.

The Cardinals are 11-10 on the road. St. Louis has hit 55 home runs this season, twelfth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 10, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .483.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 extra base hits and is batting .291.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Paul DeJong: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Jimmy Cordero
Person
Tyler O'neill
Person
Dakota Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Era#White Sox 162#The White Sox#The National League#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Al Central#Associated Press#Nl Central#Fanduel Sportsbook Line#Over Under
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
BaseballSouth Side Sox

White Sox Weekly Minor League Update: May 10-16

Blake Rutherford .438 BA, 2 XBH, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K. Luis Gonzalez .250 BA, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (activated off the IL on Sunday) Gavin Sheets .435 BA, 4 XBH, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K. Jake Burger...
MLBKMOV

After all these years, Wainwright continues to carry winning mentality for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Over his 18 seasons in the big leagues, Yadier Molina has experienced his share of milestones and memorable personal achievements. No matter how substantial the accomplishment as an individual, though—whether it was 2000 hits, 2000 games caught, etc.—Molina has always maintained that the result of the day’s game was more important than any of it.
MLBchatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Royals 3

The Chicago White Sox walk it off against the Kansas City Royals on an incredible effort from the heart and soul of this team: José Abreu! Let’s see what all went down to make this miraculous moment come to fruition!. The Starters. Dylan Cease continues to impress this season, and...
MLBFulton Sun

Abreu scores on wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming. Kansas City led 3-2 when...
MLBoutkick.com

Couch: Early White Sox Run Has Been Tons Of Fun

You could almost hear baseball’s analytic geeks laughing at the Chicago White Sox. They had a guy running through the third-base coach’s stop sign, trying to score the winning run. He was thrown out at the plate. You don’t try to take an extra base. Ever. It’s not worth it. Just camp out on third and wait for someone else to hit a home run.
MLBspotoncolorado.com

Arenado homers, Wainwright pitches Cards past Rockies 2-0

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, May 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ST. LOUIS | Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
MLBrotoballer.com

Adam Wainwright (SP, STL) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright dominated the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, pitching 8 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and three walks and recording five strikeouts. The outing was Wainwright's third quality start over his past four starts. Through seven games this year, Wainwright is 2-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (5/16): White Sox edge Royals, Padres down Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action on Sunday. Royals (18-22): The Royals lost to the White Sox 4-3. Andrew Benintendi had two hits. Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield had one RBI each. Brady Singer tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
MLBMLB

'Good to feel good again': Waino twirls gem

Two starts removed from a complete-game loss, Adam Wainwright stood two outs away from the opposite. But then he conceded a single to Ryan McMahon. After Cardinals manager Mike Shildt raced out to the mound to boos and returned to the dugout to cheers before the ensuing at-bat to Charlie Blackmon, Wainwright accepted the reality at hand.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Cardinals 2, Rockies 0

It doesn’t have to be a special occasion such as Mother’s Day for Adam Wainwright to want to do something special when he takes the mound. Given the chance to pitch on that day Sunday, however, he did so with three special women on his mind – his wife Jenny, his own mother and his mother-in-law.
NFLsportschatplace.com

San Diego Padres vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/15/21

St. Louis Cardinals (23-16) at San Diego Padres (22-17) MLB Baseball: Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 8:40 pm (Petco Park) Adam Wainwright (2-3) (3.80) vs. Chris Paddack (1-3) (3.42) The Line: San Diego Padres -130 / St. Louis Cardinals +120 --- Over/Under: 7 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The...
MLBThe Southern

Wainwright polishes off Cardinals' sweep of Rockies 2-0

Adam Wainwright made his 400th pitching appearance Sunday for the Cardinals and committed only his fourth balk, one for every 100 outings. The more pertinent number was four and it had nothing to do with a sign sequence mix-up Wainwright experienced with catcher Yadier Molina, in which Wainwright flinched and was flagged.
MLBzonecoverage.com

Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 5/17

MLB – White Sox ML vs. Twins (EVEN): 6:40 PM on Bally Sports North. As much as it pains me to fade my hometown Minnesota Twins, with an even moneyline it only makes sense. The Twins have lost five of their last six, and it just feels like the Chicago White Sox know it’s their time to take over the AL Central.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

2021 New York Mets Week 5 In Review 5/3-5/9

To start out the week, the 2021 New York Mets faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals. Joey Lucchesi took on the veteran Adam Wainwright. Trouble came early for the Mets when leadoff hitter Tommy Edman hit a triple. Just one batter later Dylan Carlson brought him home on a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. This lead wouldn’t last long, though. After intentionally walking Jonathan Villar to load the bases, Wainwright hit catcher Tomas Nido with the first pitch of the at-bat in the top of the second. This tied the game at one.
MLBchatsports.com

Jose Abreu is in the top-10 for Chicago White Sox RBIs

CHICAGO - MAY 16: Jose Abreu #79 hugs Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox after Abreu scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Wade Davis #71 of the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning on May 16, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
MLBBrush News Tribune

Rockies shut out by Cardinals on Mother’s Day, get swept in series

The Rockies would be just fine if they never play in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. Ever again. And they probably wouldn’t mind if they never have to face St. Louis Cardinals veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright. Ever again. The Cardinals completed a three-game sweep of the Rockies on Sunday,...
MLBtheScore

Arenado helps Cards sweep Rockies for 13th win in last 17 games

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday. Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double...