Hell's Gate is one of the most difficult obstacles in Moab, a steep slick rock face fit for only the most powerful off-road rigs with excellent tires and competent 4WD systems. Porsche wasn't messing around when it built the Cayenne, as it was actually fairly off-road capable from the factory, but it certainly didn't have the talents needed to take on Hell's Gate, or even some of the less strenuous Moab trails. However, the Porsche-engineered clutched differentials are certainly up to the task of shuffling power to all four wheels, and with a generous lift plus some serious rubber to the road, the Cayenne is an off-road ready monster. This is one spicy pepper!