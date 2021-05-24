newsbreak-logo
Is Elon Musk The Dogecoin Whale? You Wish, But Core Developer Has A More Boring Theory

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA core developer of Dogecoin (DOGE) said speculations that the owner of a wallet that holds the world’s largest amount of the meme cryptocurrency is a single individual are likely misplaced, Business Insider reported Sunday. What Happened: Patric Lodder's comments were centered around the address containing $10.94 billion worth of...

