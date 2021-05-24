newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Unhedged: Talking bubbles with Jeremy Grantham

By Robert Armstrong
Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Week two. Are we still having fun? Email me: Robert.Armstrong@ft.com. Talking bubbles with Jeremy Grantham, again. I had an excellent conversation with Jeremy Grantham last week....

www.ft.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Grantham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Pimco#Stocks#Stock Market Investors#Asset Prices#Equity Prices#Real Assets#Pimco#Himalayan#American#Qe#Allianz#Jpmorgan#The Fed#Spac#S P#Talking Bubbles#Risky Assets#Portfolio Rebalancing#Jpm Reserves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Is This The Best Gold ETFs To Hedge Against Inflation As The Fed Runs The Printing Press Hot?

On March 23rd Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Sunday night on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that “there is an infinite amount of cash in the Federal Reserve. We will do whatever we need to do to make sure there’s enough cash in the banking system.” Approximately 12 hours later, the Fed aggressively started a policy of “quantitative easing” or in colloquial terms printing money. The goal of the Federal Reserve action was to clarify they will print as much money as necessary to bail out the economy and inflate asset prices. In the past year, the Federal Reserve has increased the money supply by over 25%.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

DFA buys bonds Ray Dalio hates

A quant pioneer with $112 billion in fixed income assets is defying doom-mongers like Ray Dalio as it places a bullish wager on interest-rate risk. Spurred by groundbreaking insights on systematic investing from its Nobel Prize-winning advisor Eugene Fama, Dimensional Fund Advisors has been extending duration in its core bond portfolios this year.
Businessfa-mag.com

Half A Trillion Dollars Is Sitting At The Fed Earning Nothing

There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank—earning absolutely nothing. Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility—a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to steer short-term interest rates—surged...
CurrenciesBloomberg

Kuroda Joins Chorus of Central Bankers Casting Doubt on Bitcoin

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined the chorus of central bankers chiming in on Bitcoin following its latest surge and slide. “Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda...
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Quant Pioneer Dimensional Is Buying the Bonds That Dalio Hates

(Bloomberg) -- A quant pioneer with $112 billion in fixed income assets is defying doom-mongers like Ray Dalio as it places a bullish wager on interest-rate risk. Spurred by groundbreaking insights on systematic investing from its Nobel Prize-winning adviser Eugene Fama, Dimensional Fund Advisors has been extending duration in its core bond portfolios this year.
Stockssouthernillinoisnow.com

Investor Sentiment Is Shifting

This year, markets have experienced an odd phenomenon. A recent survey shows that 63% of investors are more interested in protecting their financial assets and planning for uncertainty in the future than anything else.1. There are many reasons for this change, but here are a few of the most impactful...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Bitcoin's price plunge provides lesson for policymakers

Bitcoin’s spectacular recent price collapse should serve as a timely reminder to policymakers that asset price bubbles have the inconvenient habit of coming to abrupt ends. This is an especially helpful reminder at a time when the world is experiencing a global “everything” asset and credit market bubble that is premised on the erroneous assumption that interest rates will stay low forever. It would also appear to be a useful reminder at a time when President Biden ’s excessive budget stimulus is soon likely to lead to economic overheating that will cause interest rates to rise.
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Meme Stocks And Crypto Surge Again As Experts Warn Of 'Dangerous' Market Conditions

Risky market pockets—including cryptocurrencies that are fresh off a massive crash—skyrocketed Wednesday morning as the broader market bounced back from the recent inflation-spurred rout, but analysts and other market experts are warning of a "major correction" on the horizon, one that some believe could happen as soon as the Federal Reserve indicates it will ease its pandemic-era relief policy.
StocksFinancial Times

Unhedged: Will value stocks save the day?

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Welcome back, and thanks for all the feedback on yesterday’s inaugural edition of Unhedged. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent straight to your inbox. And keep letting me know what you think: robert.armstrong@ft.com.
Stocksetftrends.com

Joel Shulman: “It’s a Buyer’s Market,” Especially in High-Growth Tech

As inflation fears recede and investors shift back toward risk asset classes once more, opportunities are emerging in both growth and value stocks, said Joel Shulman, founder and CEO of ERShares, in a recent interview with Cheddar’s The Open. In the interview, he offered his viewpoints on the prospect of...
StocksNASDAQ

Here's Why Billionaire Ray Dalio Would Rather Own Bitcoin Than Bonds

Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has the largest Assets Under Management (AUM) of any hedge fund, with assets estimated at $140 billion. Naturally, much of Ray Dalio’s investment philosophy may sound familiar to the Bitcoin faithful. “Most of what people think is money is really credit, and it does disappear....
U.S. PoliticsForbes

Unintended Consequences - Government, Investor And Social Policies Rule The Day

Over the course of any specific quarter, we will hear several companies report their corporate earnings and listen to their management teams on corresponding analyst calls. In the most recent batch of calls, per Bloomberg, the term “supply chain” was mentioned over 1,200 times in earnings transcripts, only surpassed in recent history when tariff announcements were being digested back in 2018. Whether the discussion was related to logistics, a shortage in materials, or increased labor costs, there has been a renewed focus on supply chain security and efficacy (today’s bugaboo) after their challenging experience during the pandemic.
Public Healthbitcoinmagazine.com

Covid-19 Added To The Fed’s Pumping Of The Bitcoin Price

Well before COVID-19 first made landfall on American soil, the United States’ national debt stood at some $22 trillion, and the U.S. Federal Reserve had pivoted from an interest rate hiking cycle to an interest rate cutting cycle, despite a strong U.S. economy running close to full employment. The central bank’s unprecedented response in the wake of the Great Recession, which introduced unfathomable amounts of leverage into the financial system, led directly to a vicious cycle in which banking policy had to be left in a perpetually accommodative state in order to avoid widespread credit defaults and asset price crashes. As a result of this over-leveraged environment, the Fed had few traditional policy options at its disposal to tackle the economic ruin left behind by the pandemic. The preferred policy method of the U.S. central bank that subsequently materialized during the pandemic was to simply flood the financial system with money, and the debt-to-GDP ratio in the U.S. soon ballooned to a record 129% in 2020. Now, more than a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States, it is hard to imagine a better macroeconomic environment for Bitcoin than the one in which we find ourselves currently living through. The policies enacted by the federal government in response to the virus’ negative economic impact have proven to be a boon to the price of bitcoin, and will continue to push the digital currency to unconscionable levels in the coming months and years. When one looks at the data, the supposition can be made that COVID-19 has proven to be the best thing to happen to Bitcoin.
Businessadvisor.ca

Big Banks Could Be Big Dividend Winners

(Runtime: 5 min, 26 sec; size: 61.33 MB) Colum McKinley, senior portfolio manager, CIBC Asset Management. The economic outlook will continue to evolve and change. We have a positive view on the economy looking into the latter half of 2021 and into 2022. Around the world as the economy reopens, you’re going to see substantial growth in GDP and a positive overall economic backdrop. And so when we think about dividends, investors are going to start to wonder about what does it mean when we start to remove some of the stimulus in the system?
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

European investors split over inflation threat response

Europe's investors are split on how to respond to the prospect of higher inflation caused by a surge in spending as pent-up demand is released when lockdowns are lifted, according to the latest issue of The Cerulli Edge—European Monthly Product Trends. Inflation in the EU is forecast to be 1.9%...