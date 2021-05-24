Warriors return to JUCO World Series

The Indian Hills baseball team celebrated on Saturday in South Suburban, Illinois, after rallying to beat top-ranked Wabash Valley twice to win the NJCAA Midwest District tournament title earning the program's 12th trip to the JUCO World Series. Photo courtesy of Indian Hills Community College

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. – Impossible? Don't tell these guys that.

For the second consecutive weekend, the Indian Hills baseball team responded with their backs against the wall against one of the country's top programs opponent. After taking down fifth-ranked Iowa Western for the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference championship, the Warriors won three consecutive elimination games at the NJCAA Midwest District tournament including two in a row over top-ranked Wabash Valley on Saturday, clinching the program's first trip to the JUCO World Series since 2004.

IHCC didn't just defeat the high-powered outfit from Mount Carmel, Illinois, they left no doubt on this day. The Warriors forced a decisive district title game by opening Saturday with a 10-4 win over Wabash Valley, then jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning and never looked back clinching the district championship with a 9-4 win, earning the program's 12th all-time JUCO World Series trip.

"The energy in the dugout was amazing. Our guys knew what we were playing for and they were not shying away from it," said Indian Hills head coach Matthew Torrez. "I'm just so happy for the kids and my assistants. They put so much time and effort in to this. The emotions after the game from our kids were so great to see.

"We've created connections within that it seems like the guys want to stay around a little while longer, so we'll go ahead and just stay around, and make some make some travel plans. I'm so excited. I've got a lot of friends in Grand Junction so if you want to come hang out, it might be a good time for you."

Like he's gotten all season long, Torrez got masterful pitching performances from his stable full of arms yesterday.

In the opener yesterday, the Warrior skipper turned to Wyatt Wendell and the COVID-sophomore delivered six strong innings to get the win, despite being drilled with a come-backer in the pitching shoulder in the third frame.

"Wyatt was doing well, then he gets a ball off his arm, and he wasn't the same, but he went out there and gave us everything he had and went for 115 pitches for us," Torrez said. "That probably won us the day, right? We didn't have to go to other guys out of the pen."

Torrez would eventually have to take Wendell down with pitch count concerns, but his pen was just as solid as Dade Hensley, Gavin Hinckley and Charles Lefebvre pitched confidently. The Warrior offense had built a 10-1 lead.

"Charles Lefebvre comes back on one day's rest to close it there. It's an amazing group of kids, man… it really is," Torrez said. "It's really fun to be around them. You know there's always those struggles throughout the year. It's a long, long season, but right now, they're sold in for each other."

With the six-run win in their hip pocket, Torrez turned to Douglas Rojas in the winner-take-all final game for the Warriors. With all the pressure on the lefty from Venezuela, Rojas came up big scattering five hits over 5 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs before sophomore Nick Marshall, a starter in IHCC's first must-win game on Friday over Kaskaskia, came in to close out the district championship recording the final out of the sixth before pitching the final three innings of the title game.

"Nick gives me 3 1/3 (innings) on no day's rest and, heck, I think he was better (Saturday) than he was (on Friday)," Torrez said. "Dave Janssen is beat up and has caught almost every single game for us. We're not where we are right now without Dave Janssen. He's the number one reason we're here, because of what he's done behind the plate this year. What an amazing group of individuals we have."

Lost in the brilliant pitching performances were the offensive outbursts in both contests. Ren Tachioka led IHCC at the plate in game one with three hits in the leadoff spot including a double while Janssen added a pair of hits and two RBI. Arturo Rodriguez also plated a pair of runs in the opener.

In the decisive district final, Pier-Olivier Boucher paced the Warriors' 12-hit attack with three hits. Tucker Ebest, Noel Perez and Tachioka each added a pair of hits and two runs scored. Perez also added a triple in addition to some nifty glove work.

Wabash Valley had only lost three games all season coming into the weekend and had not lost back-to-back games all year. WVC bows out at 54-5 and had its 16-game winning streak snapped.

For Indian Hills, the win avenged the heartbreaking district championship loss to Wabash Valley in back in 2017 losing to the eventual third-place team in the JUCO World Series that season on a safety squeeze in the final inning of a winner-take-all contest.