newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Warriors return to JUCO World Series

By Courier sports reports
Posted by 
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2Tip_0a8z2NBv00
The Indian Hills baseball team celebrated on Saturday in South Suburban, Illinois, after rallying to beat top-ranked Wabash Valley twice to win the NJCAA Midwest District tournament title earning the program's 12th trip to the JUCO World Series. Photo courtesy of Indian Hills Community College

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. – Impossible? Don't tell these guys that.

For the second consecutive weekend, the Indian Hills baseball team responded with their backs against the wall against one of the country's top programs opponent. After taking down fifth-ranked Iowa Western for the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference championship, the Warriors won three consecutive elimination games at the NJCAA Midwest District tournament including two in a row over top-ranked Wabash Valley on Saturday, clinching the program's first trip to the JUCO World Series since 2004.

IHCC didn't just defeat the high-powered outfit from Mount Carmel, Illinois, they left no doubt on this day. The Warriors forced a decisive district title game by opening Saturday with a 10-4 win over Wabash Valley, then jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning and never looked back clinching the district championship with a 9-4 win, earning the program's 12th all-time JUCO World Series trip.

"The energy in the dugout was amazing. Our guys knew what we were playing for and they were not shying away from it," said Indian Hills head coach Matthew Torrez. "I'm just so happy for the kids and my assistants. They put so much time and effort in to this. The emotions after the game from our kids were so great to see.

"We've created connections within that it seems like the guys want to stay around a little while longer, so we'll go ahead and just stay around, and make some make some travel plans. I'm so excited. I've got a lot of friends in Grand Junction so if you want to come hang out, it might be a good time for you."

Like he's gotten all season long, Torrez got masterful pitching performances from his stable full of arms yesterday.

In the opener yesterday, the Warrior skipper turned to Wyatt Wendell and the COVID-sophomore delivered six strong innings to get the win, despite being drilled with a come-backer in the pitching shoulder in the third frame.

"Wyatt was doing well, then he gets a ball off his arm, and he wasn't the same, but he went out there and gave us everything he had and went for 115 pitches for us," Torrez said. "That probably won us the day, right? We didn't have to go to other guys out of the pen."

Torrez would eventually have to take Wendell down with pitch count concerns, but his pen was just as solid as Dade Hensley, Gavin Hinckley and Charles Lefebvre pitched confidently. The Warrior offense had built a 10-1 lead.

"Charles Lefebvre comes back on one day's rest to close it there. It's an amazing group of kids, man… it really is," Torrez said. "It's really fun to be around them. You know there's always those struggles throughout the year. It's a long, long season, but right now, they're sold in for each other."

With the six-run win in their hip pocket, Torrez turned to Douglas Rojas in the winner-take-all final game for the Warriors. With all the pressure on the lefty from Venezuela, Rojas came up big scattering five hits over 5 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs before sophomore Nick Marshall, a starter in IHCC's first must-win game on Friday over Kaskaskia, came in to close out the district championship recording the final out of the sixth before pitching the final three innings of the title game.

"Nick gives me 3 1/3 (innings) on no day's rest and, heck, I think he was better (Saturday) than he was (on Friday)," Torrez said. "Dave Janssen is beat up and has caught almost every single game for us. We're not where we are right now without Dave Janssen. He's the number one reason we're here, because of what he's done behind the plate this year. What an amazing group of individuals we have."

Lost in the brilliant pitching performances were the offensive outbursts in both contests. Ren Tachioka led IHCC at the plate in game one with three hits in the leadoff spot including a double while Janssen added a pair of hits and two RBI. Arturo Rodriguez also plated a pair of runs in the opener.

In the decisive district final, Pier-Olivier Boucher paced the Warriors' 12-hit attack with three hits. Tucker Ebest, Noel Perez and Tachioka each added a pair of hits and two runs scored. Perez also added a triple in addition to some nifty glove work.

Wabash Valley had only lost three games all season coming into the weekend and had not lost back-to-back games all year. WVC bows out at 54-5 and had its 16-game winning streak snapped.

For Indian Hills, the win avenged the heartbreaking district championship loss to Wabash Valley in back in 2017 losing to the eventual third-place team in the JUCO World Series that season on a safety squeeze in the final inning of a winner-take-all contest.

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
902
Followers
129
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juco World Series#The Warriors#Consecutive Games#Ball Games#College World Series#Njcaa#Ihcc#Covid#Tachioka#Wvc#Indian Hills#Juco#Back To Back Games#Sophomore Nick Marshall#Fifth Ranked Iowa Western#Top Ranked Wabash Valley#Lead#Runs#South Holland#Innings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Stingers returning to JUCO

J.T. Marr hit a grand slam and Florence Darlington Technical College (S.C.) took a commanding lead Saturday against Monroe College (N.Y.) to claim the East District championship with a 13-1 victory. Marr’s grand slam came in the Stingers’ seven-run second inning, and Hunter Parks allowed only one run on five...
Lawrenceville, GAPoint Pleasant Register

RedStorm falls short of NAIA World Series

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Bailey Cantrell hit a two-out grand slam home run to cap a five-run first inning uprising and lift Milligan (Tenn.) University past the University of Rio Grande, 6-3, in the championship game of the Lawrenceville Bracket of the NAIA Softball National Championship, Wednesday afternoon, at Georgia Gwinnett College’s Grizzly Softball Complex.
Cuthbert, GACitizen Tribune

No. 2 Walters State punches ticket to JUCO World Series

CUTHBERT, GA – 2020-21 has been unlike any time we have seen in decades. A worldwide epidemic hit. The world shut down. Sports were cancelled for a time. However, here we are at the end of May. And here we are as the Walters State baseball team has once again clinched a spot in the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, CO.
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

Softball World Series players to reap rewards

Sara Thompson wants young girls who come to Greenville for the Little League Softball World Series Aug. 11-18 to feel like “rock stars.”. Perhaps just as important, she wants them to know they’re getting the exact same perks as the boys arriving in Williamsport, Pa., for baseball’s version of the Little League World Series.
Dubois, PACourier-Express

Small College World Series starts Monday

DuBOIS — After a year hiatus created by early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USCAA Small College World Series, which features tournaments for both baseball and softball, makes its return to DuBois next week. For the second time in a row, both Penn State DuBois teams will be competing...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Walters State qualifies for JUCO

Walters State College (Tenn.) was oh, so close to elimination in the Region 7 baseball playoffs. A little more than a week later, the second-ranked Senators are making travel plans to Grand Junction. Walters State (60-5) swept Andrew College (Ga.) in the Appalachian District best-of-three series, winning the first game...
Williamsburg, KYKTBS

LSUS advances to NAIA World Series

Williamsburg, KY – After fending off elimination twice, #2 seed LSU Shreveport found timely hitting coupled with strong pitching to defeat #4 Point Park 6-1 in the championship game of the Williamsburg Bracket. With the win the Pilots advance to the NAIA final site in Lewiston, Idaho and improve to 44-14 on the season. The Pilots have now won 31 out of their last 34 games are one of the hottest teams in the country going into the World Series.
College SportsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

San Jacinto clinches JUCO World Series berth

After a 7-0 lead for San Jacinto College (TX) turned into a 9-8 deficit against Navarro (TX), Mason Auer hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth Monday, lifting the Gators to the Mid-South Super Regional title and a trip to this year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Omaha, NESand Hills Express

Full capacity now expected at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. - After last year's College World Series was canceled due to COVID-19, fans are expected back at TD Ameritrade Park in 2021, and they're now expected back in full capacity. The NCAA released new guidelines for championships today, allowing local health authorities to determine fan capacities. The NCAA...
College SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Raiders headed to World Series for title defense

May 20—Ever since its 2020 season was suspended and ultimately canceled 26 games in last spring, the Southern Oregon University softball players' eyes have been on returning to the NAIA World Series at the next opportunity. With three straight wins at their postseason home away from home in Medford, the...
Dubois, PAwcbi.com

MUW Baseball Advances to World Series Quarterfinals

DUBOIS, Pa. (MUW Athletics) – Owls baseball advances to the quarterfinal round of the 2021 USCAA Small College World Series after splitting day two in a 5-4 loss to Penn State – DuBois and a 16-4 victory over Penn State – Brandywine. In game one, senior pitcher David Standifer was...
College Sportsbartlesvilleradio.com

OKWU Baseball Headed to NAIA World Series

Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball is heading to the NAIA World Series after being crowned regional champs on Thursday afternoon. The Eagles defeated Indiana Tech in the deciding game, 12-4. OKWU punches its ticket to Lewiston, Idaho for the first time since 2017. Here was the final out as heard on the Indiana Wesleyan stretch portal.
College SportsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Defending JUCO champ one win from returning

Central Arizona College is making the most of its second opportunity. The Vaqueros, who were ranked seventh in the most recent NJCAA poll, lost twice last week to Yavapai (Ariz.) College in the Region 1 championship series. However, because Region 1 is hosting the West District tournament, Central Arizona joined the Roughriders, Western Nebraska Community College and the College of Southern Nevada in the qualifying tournament for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
College SportsBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

World Series spot on line Thursday for OKWU Eagles

OKWU (48-9) squandered the opportunity Wednesday to end the regional. A win against Indiana Tech would have clinched spot in the Big Dance. But, Indiana Tech won the game of survival to force Thursday's final. After cruising in their first two regional games — 7-3 against Indiana Tech and 14-6...
SportsVictoria Advocate

UHV softball enters World Series as No. 10 seed

UHV softball will enter the 40th annual NAIA College World Series as the No. 10 seed on Thursday in Columbus, Ga. The Jaguars will be making their first-ever World Series appearance since the NAIA changed the postseason format in 2013 going to an opening round bracket format to qualify for the World Series.
College SportsBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

OKWU DOES IT! WORLD SERIES NEXT!!

That's the mantra for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball team after it walloped Indiana Tech, 12-4, in NAIA regional championship action Thursday afternoon. Next up, the OKWU Eagles swoop into the NAIA World Series, set for next week in Lewiston, Idaho. This will be just the third-ever appearance by the...
BaseballHerald-Journal

Prep baseball: Stangs edged by Warriors in series opener

A strong pitching performance from Braydon Schiess wasn’t quite enough for the Mustangs to extend their winning streak to six. Snow Canyon was able to capitalize on a couple of pitches in the dirt in the bottom of the second and that proved to be the difference in a 3-1 victory over Mountain Crest in Game 1 of the 4A state baseball championship series on a windy and sometimes rainy Friday at Salt Lake Community College’s Cate Field.
Colorado Stateperutribune.com

JUCO World Series is back in its panoramic Colorado home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The games are played at Sam Suplizio Field, a dandy of a baseball diamond with a magnificent view from behind home plate of the Grand Mesa — the country’s largest flattop mountain. The NJCAA’s Division I Junior College Baseball World Series is on after being...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Damion Lee nearing return, could be available for potential playoff series

Guard Damion Lee, who has not played in more than a month after testing positive for COVID-19, is nearing a return and could play if the Warriors advance to the playoffs after Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to coach Steve Kerr, Lee has begun scrimmaging with the team, including 3-on-3 and 5-on-5, and will be active for Friday's game but is considered questionable as he ramps up his conditioning. He told me he's starting to feel a lot better," Kerr said.