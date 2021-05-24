BHP spins off GOM asset after 13 years

DENVER, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, today provided an update on its strategic reorganization (the "Spin-Out") pursuant to which the Company intends to spin off its U.S. cannabis assets and its interests in U.S. cannabis projects 1 into a newly incorporated subsidiary ("SpinCo") in order to spin off its holdings of common shares in SpinCo to its existing shareholders. The Company expects to receive the interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on or about June 7, 2021. Then, subject to approval of the shareholders, the Spin-Out is anticipated to close on or about the week of July 12, 2021.