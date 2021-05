In the financial world, asking a customer for their legal name in order to sign up or continue with a service is about as standard and default as it comes. But what about people whose legal name doesn’t fit with who they are? To take it a step further, what about folks who experience a form of trauma when they hear their legal names? For transgender and non-binary folk, there is nothing standard or default about the name given to them at birth. To address this, we’ve created space for a Preferred name, an off-the-side-of-our-desks project that gives customers the ability to input another name besides their legal name.