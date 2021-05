Kim Wick of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for May 12, 2021. Kim is the 2nd grade teacher with Gehlen Catholic School and after 33 years she is retiring at the end of the school year. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stemmed rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.