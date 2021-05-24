newsbreak-logo
El Centro, CA

PET OF THE WEEK: Puma

Imperial Valley Press Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuma came into our care from El Centro Animal Control towards the end of March. He had been found on streets all alone. How a tiny little kitten such as him was wandering the streets alone was mind-boggling to us! The minute he came in we immediately placed him into a foster home as he really needed some extra TLC. Puma’s foster mom tells us that he is very sweet, fearless and has lots of energy! He loves to run and play, and loves to climb and jump off of his kitty jungle gym. When he isn’t busy play and climbing, he can often be found relaxing at the very top of his jungle gym watching over his kitty kingdom. He loves to play with toys, but his absolute favorite ones are those with strings. Puma also loves human affection! His foster mom says that after he is done playing and burning off all his energy, his favorite thing to do is jump into your arms, cuddle up and fall asleep. Puma is already one very spoiled and very loving little kitty, but he is more than ready to be spoiled and loved by his furever family. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Puma, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Puma’s adoption fee is $80.

