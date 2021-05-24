newsbreak-logo
REVIEW: Osees’ John Dwyer and co. gain function on ‘Moon Drenched’

By David Gill
riffmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the craziest things epidemiologists do is called “gain of function” research. This is where scientists take deadly communicable diseases and poke them with enzymes (or something) to make these microscopic killers even more powerful. Then these hopefully not-mad scientists can learn more about the virus and maybe even develop some new cures. Similarly, Osees frontman John Dwyer, one of the most relentlessly prolific artists in music over the last decade, has been transformed by the recent pandemic into an even more potent form, and the resulting handful of albums released in the last 18 months offer fans a closer look at his musical DNA.

