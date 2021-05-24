newsbreak-logo
HUDSON | BLM's white critics are in denial

By Miller Hudson
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt pays to step back periodically and critically appraise who is saying what about whom in heated political debates. Increasingly, both in Washinton and here in Colorado, Republicans are choosing to misstate the agenda of Black Lives Matter activists. Their accusations range from charges of communist plotting to a baseless conflation with Antifa anarchists. Complaints from within black communities regarding police brutality can be traced back over a century. These protests first moved front and center during the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and ‘60s. Little reason exists to question the declared motivation of the black mothers across America who formed BLM for the express purpose of safeguarding their children against police terror.

