Seneca County, NY

Seneca County Cemetery to Be First State Veteran’s Cemetery

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
The Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery is now the clear front-runner to be the state’s first veterans cemetery, after the state Division of Veterans’ Services issued a report recommending the Seneca County site for the designation. A nine-member selection committee will meet today and is expected to vote on whether to...

Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Town of Geneva Awarded Grant for Stormwater Project

The Great Lakes Commission recently awarded the town of Geneva a 10-THOUSAND dollar matching grant for a stormwater project. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti says its all part of the Commission’s “Conservation Kick”. Venuti says they are in the process of reaching out to farms within the town, including Cornell University,...
Waterloo, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cuomo Under Fire for Memorial Day Weekend Plan

Gov. Cuomo has come under fire after announcing plans to honor front-line Covid workers during Memorial Day Weekend. Cuomo ordered that flags on all state government buildings are to be flown at half-staff and state landmarks will be lit red, white, and blue on Sunday to honor essential workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Auburn Considering Its Own Ambulance Service

The City of Auburn is once again considering running its own ambulance service. The city has extended the contract with TLC Emergency Medical Services several times since 2018. City Clerk Chuck Mason says a city-run service would not be a money maker. City Manager Jeff Dygert said at Thursday’s city...
LotteryPosted by
FL Radio Group

State’s “Vax and Scratch” Program Expands Next Week

The ‘Vax and Scratch’ program – which provides free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million – will extend into next week at ten new state mass vaccination sites. The participating sites will be open from Monday, May 31 through June 4. All sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The program will not impact education funding.
Livingston County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Earthquake Felt In Livingston County

It felt and sounded like an explosion last night in Livingston County was an apparent earthquake. Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty said a preliminary report indicated it was a 2.4 magnitude quake. The earthquake struck the hamlet of Tuscarora, which is in the town of Mount Morris. The sheriff added...
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

“Traditional” Wayne County Fair Canceled for 2021; Full Week of Outdoor Events Planned

The “traditional” Wayne County Fair that was scheduled for August 9-14 in Palmyra will not take place for the 2nd year in a row according to President Pamela Ferranti. The Board of Directors had been working with the Wayne County Department of Health to try and put on the annual Fair but given the New York State current guidelines and not enough time to develop the required sponsorships and donations, the Board made the decision to not have the traditional fair. However, the Board did elect to do a few outdoor events to bring the community together.
BusinessPosted by
FL Radio Group

$3.5 Billion in Assistance for New York Renters and Small Businesses Available on June 1st

$3.5 billion in assistance for New York renters and small businesses experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rental assistance program makes up to $2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance available for struggling New Yorkers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for the program will be accepted starting June 1 for eligible New Yorkers who are behind on their rent and have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide assistance with up to 12 months of past-due rent, 3 months of prospective rental assistance and 12 months of utility arrears payments to eligible New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. The program is expected to serve between 170,000 and 200,000 households.
Chemung, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

DEC to Treat Portions of Seneca Lake for Sea Lamprey

Starting next month, the state DEC will treat portions of Seneca Lake to eliminate sea lamprey, a parasitic fish that preys and feeds on other fish species. Seneca Lake tributaries in Yates, Schuyler, and Chemung counties will be treated in early June. The treatment will help prevent sea lampreys from...
Public HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

State Now Offering Free Passes to State Parks for COVID Vaccinations

Every New Yorker who gets vaccinated with either a first dose or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, anywhere in the state before the end of the month is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park. Passes will be good through the end of September and can be picked up at any State Park. Additionally, 15 New York State Parks will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites. These 15 sites will offer vaccinations on a first come first served basis utilizing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...