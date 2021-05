Brazilian pop star Anitta has released a new song, “Girl From Rio,” along with an accompanying music video. The track finds Anitta putting her own spin on the Brazilian bossa nova classic, “The Girl From Ipanema,” first singing over the song’s iconic acoustic guitar line before the track opens up with booming percussion. “Let me tell you about a different Rio,” Anitta sings, “The one I’m from but not the one that you know/The one you meet when you don’t have no ‘real’/Baby, it’s my love affair/It’s my love affair.”