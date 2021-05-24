newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Iron Ore Price Caves But Miners Remain Hugely Profitable, For Now

By Tim Treadgold
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chinese Government pressure on steel mills and commodity traders started to pay off earlier today when the iron price fell below $200 a ton for the first time in three weeks. But the fall to $197/t is unlikely to put more than a dent in the profits of the biggest iron ore miners which are producing the steel-making material at a cash cost of less than $20/t.

www.forbes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

193K+
Followers
49K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Falling Profits#Cash Earnings#Stock Price#Iron Ore Price Caves#Chinese#Bhp Group#Vale#Macquarie Bank#Australian#Fortescue Metals Group#Profit#Bhp Shares#Record Profits#Rio Tinto#Production#Investment Banks#Traders#Dividend#Boom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Country
China
Related
Industrymining.com

Cost of Fortescue’s Iron Bridge project shoots up once again

Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG), the world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer, raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project to between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, the second time this year. Initially, Iron Bridge was expected to cost $2.6 billion and, prior to this recent hike, its price...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Australia shares close at record high on mining, energy boost

(Corrects headline and second paragraph to say ‘record high’, not ‘three-month’ high) * Australia shares gain 2.1% on week, NZ down 2.2%. May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled more than 1% higher on Friday, posting their best week in seven, as mining and energy stocks tracked an uptick in commodity prices, while strong U.S. data boosted hopes of an economic recovery and lifted sentiment globally.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is significantly higher on Friday, extending the slight gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level near fresh post-pandemic highs, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. The market is lifted by materials, financial and energy stocks on a surge in commodity prices.
StocksForbes

How Is Rio Tinto Stock Faring Amidst Drop In Iron Ore Price?

Rio Tinto stock (NYSE: RIO) has shed almost 4% of its value in the last one week and is currently trading at $84 per share. This was in line with the overall weakness in the metals space during the week, mainly due to developments in China and the U.S. China signaled that by cracking down on hoarding and monopolies it would focus on efforts to cool soaring prices of commodities, warning of excessive speculation as concerns grow over rising inflation. Metal prices skyrocketed looking at China’s robust recovery post pandemic, and the authorities believe that speculative activities are going on to keep prices elevated. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden’s spending plan is apparently being cut back from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion amidst opposition from Republicans. Most of the cuts will include important parts for metals consumption, like broadband, roads, and bridges. These factors have led to weakness in metals over the last few days. Iron ore price per ton has dropped 2.4% in the last one week.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper rises on supply worries in Chile

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Thursday, supported by supply threats in top producer Chile while a slower pace of earnings growth in leading consumer China’s industrial firms eased concerns of policy tightening. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $10,016 a tonne by...
Worldmining-technology.com

BHP in discussions with Canada’s Nutrien over Jansen potash project

BHP Group is reportedly in talks with Canadian fertiliser firm Nutrien over a potential partnership for the development of the Jansen potash project in Canada. The two companies are discussing multiple options for the mine. Among these options include Nutrien purchasing a stake or becoming an operator and selling the potash through its channels, Bloomberg News reported citing sources.
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 27/05/2021

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -3.33 at 7023.6 points, a movement of -0.05%, showing a weak fall in the market. International Airlines (IAG) was a heavily traded share, with around £2,309.5m (0.228%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 38% of the companies in the FTSE...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper retreats as firmer dollar offsets supply worries

HANOI, May 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies and offset the support from supply threats in Chile. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,930.50 a tonne by 0204 GMT, while...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Aero, mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; Equiniti Group shines

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 27 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in aero and base metal mining stocks, while Equiniti Group jumped after agreeing to a take private deal.
Industrymining.com

Goldman says Chile tax could risk 1 million tonnes of copper output

A Chilean bill to ratchet up royalties on mining companies in the world’s top copper producing nation could, if unaltered, put at risk some 1 million tonnes of annual output, representing around 4% of global copper supply, Goldman Sachs said in a note. The legislation, which faces multiple procedural hurdles,...
IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Best Metals and Mining Stocks to Buy Now

There are several factors that have triggered a change in sentiment for metal and mining stocks. With expansionary monetary policies, inflation fears have translated into higher portfolio allocation toward metal and mining stocks. Further, with gradual global economic recovery, it’s very likely that demand for industrial commodities will increase. It’s not surprising that metal and mining stocks have surged in the last few quarters. Even with this rally, the sector has several attractive stocks to buy with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.
Businessmining.com

BHP is in talks with Nutrien on giant potash mine

BHP Group is in talks with Nutrien Ltd. about a potential partnership in its massive Canadian potash venture as the world’s biggest mining company moves closer to a final decision on the project. The two companies are discussing multiple options, including Nutrien becoming the operator and selling the potash through...
Public Healthmining.com

Australia shares drop on virus worries, miners drag

Australian shares looked set to snap a four-day winning rally on Wednesday as blue-chip miners dragged and a rise in domestic coronavirus cases sparked fears of a snap lockdown in the state of Victoria. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.23% to 7,098.6 points by 0024 GMT, a retreat from Tuesday’s...
IndustryTaipei Times

U-Ming bullish on global recovery, rise in iron ore

U-Ming Marine Transport Corp (裕民航運), a bulk shipper and member of Far Eastern Group (遠東集團), is upbeat about the bulk shipping business in the coming quarters on expectations of a recovery in the global economy, a rise in iron ore production and an expansion of grain exports from the US, the company said yesterday.
Businessmining-technology.com

Rio Tinto partners InoBat on lithium battery supply chain

Rio Tinto has joined forces with European battery maker InoBat to explore innovative lithium battery initiatives in Serbia. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will see the firms jointly working to expedite the establishment of a ‘cradle-to-cradle’ battery manufacturing and recycling value chain in the country. The collaboration will span the...
Nashwauk, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

State axes leases for troubled Nashwauk iron ore project

A troubled and long-delayed iron ore project in Nashwauk has reached a new level of limbo — one that could tie up the mineral leases there even longer, or finally free them up. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral leases Wednesday, seemingly washing its hands...