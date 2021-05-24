Iron Ore Price Caves But Miners Remain Hugely Profitable, For Now

Rio Tinto stock (NYSE: RIO) has shed almost 4% of its value in the last one week and is currently trading at $84 per share. This was in line with the overall weakness in the metals space during the week, mainly due to developments in China and the U.S. China signaled that by cracking down on hoarding and monopolies it would focus on efforts to cool soaring prices of commodities, warning of excessive speculation as concerns grow over rising inflation. Metal prices skyrocketed looking at China’s robust recovery post pandemic, and the authorities believe that speculative activities are going on to keep prices elevated. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden’s spending plan is apparently being cut back from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion amidst opposition from Republicans. Most of the cuts will include important parts for metals consumption, like broadband, roads, and bridges. These factors have led to weakness in metals over the last few days. Iron ore price per ton has dropped 2.4% in the last one week.