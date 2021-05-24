Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor Thanks Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee After Film Garners Appreciation on OTT
Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Monday thanked his ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ director Dibakar Banerjee after the actor was widely appreciated for his powerful performance in the film, which recently got its digital release.’Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, which is being thoroughly appreciated by audiences with its digital release is also being called a ‘true hidden gem of a film’ with the gritty crime thriller’s IMDB ratings getting doubled overnight. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Dibakar Banerjee Is Happy To Release His Film in the Middle of COVID-19 Pandemic.newsbrig.com