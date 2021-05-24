newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor Thanks Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee After Film Garners Appreciation on OTT

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Monday thanked his ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ director Dibakar Banerjee after the actor was widely appreciated for his powerful performance in the film, which recently got its digital release.’Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, which is being thoroughly appreciated by audiences with its digital release is also being called a ‘true hidden gem of a film’ with the gritty crime thriller’s IMDB ratings getting doubled overnight. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Dibakar Banerjee Is Happy To Release His Film in the Middle of COVID-19 Pandemic.

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dibakar Banerjee
Person
Arjun Kapoor
Person
Parineeti Chopra
Person
Neena Gupta
Person
Jaideep Ahlawat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ott#Film Star#Delhi#Ott#Bollywood#Imdb#Haryanvi#Sapf#Box Office#Yrf Film#Amazon Prime Video#Ishaqzaade#Bhoot Police#Syndicated News#News Brig Staff#Bhoot Police#Aur Pinky#Sardar Ka Grandson#Trailer#Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

What’s Brewing Between Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma is making headlines for his growing bond with Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. Rumours have it that the two have developed a fondness for each other. According to reports, Karnesh met the 26-year-old actress on the sets of his home production Bulbul. Dimri played the title role in the movie. Karnesh, who was the producer of the film, was very active on the sets throughout. Common friends of the two are aware of their liking for each other. Neither Dimri nor Karnesh has reacted to the rumours.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Brahmastra campaign: 10 teasers, 13 motion posters!

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited and talked about films in Bollywood for two years. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, the film is in the news for interesting news.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Radhe is Not a Great Film at All, Says Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan

Legendary screen-writer and film producer Salim Khan recent revealed in an interview that he did not like his son Salman Khan‘s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, he praised Salman’s other films, including Dabangg 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar in Hindi, he said, “The film...
MusicComicBook

Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Show Filming Injury

Nick Jonas was hospitalized after an accident on the set of his new show. TMZ reports that the pop star was taken to the hospital by ambulance after an undisclosed accident. As of right now, he’s back at home, but the incident had him there for a while. Monday, the superstar is scheduled to appear on The Voice, and that will still happen according to their report. Back in 2018, Jonas suffered a hand injury after a show in Mexico. People online are wondering what this new show could be because of the secrecy surrounding his injury. His representatives won’t give a name or the stunt that caused all of this fervor. Chances are, people will figure it out soon. But for now, his fans are just happy that he’s going to be alright after such a scary moment.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

After Kjo’s ‘Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan exits another project!

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) It is well known that Kartik Aaryan had been expelled from Karan Johar’s upcoming production Dostana 2. Now, a little birdie from the industry reveals that the actor opted to forgo another film.
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring 3' Cast and Filmmakers on Making the Darkest Film in The Franchise

From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latest installment of the largest horror franchise in history, is based on one of the most chilling and sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). Involving a real murder and a real victim, the crime committed by Arne Johnson (Ruairi O'Connor) was the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense, forcing everyone to look at whether they would even consider such a thing possible.
Los Angeles, CAladowntownnews.com

Kapoor’s Akbar: Street food pivot

Avinash “Avi” Kapoor is the third-generation scion and chef of a dynasty of Indian restaurants that began in the 1980s. Kapoor and his brother, Atul, were operating seven restaurants across Los Angeles. Most notably was Akbar in Pasadena, which closed in February 2018 after 21 years. The restaurant Kapoor’s Akbar opened a month later Downtown at Grand Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. Now, Kapoor’s Akbar and his Akbar Cuisine of India in Marina del Rey are the surviving outposts of the family’s legacy.
Movieshufsd.edu

Huntington Filmmakers in Locust Valley Film Festival

A group of six exceptional Huntington High School filmmakers are set to showcase their work at this year’s Locust Valley Film Festival. The Huntington teenage artists are studying with high school video arts teacher Heather Swan. The students have worked very hard on their films during every stage of development and the final products are quite impressive, according to their teacher.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: New Filmmaking Duo Centers Horror Film The Djinn on Emotions as Much as on Scares

The Djinn is the kind of movie that proves that big budgets and a marquee cast are sometimes just icing on the independent filmmaking cake and that a perfectly entertaining film really just needs a solid cast, reliable production value and a great script to succeed. At least as far as thrillers go, writing/directing duo David Charbonier and Justin Powell do quite a lot with very little in terms of setting, effects, performances and ultimately even dialogue, all while maintaining a compelling tension around the fate of one young boy in search of his voice (literally and figuratively). The Djinn may not launch a horror franchise, but for moviegoers who enjoy a good original scare, it’s a great way to spend just under 90 minutes.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Podcast – Episode 5: Filmmaker Lisa Downs Discusses Three Of Her Favourite Films

Lisa Downs’ is a filmmaker with a unique take on how to look back on classic films. Her 2017 documentary, Life After Flash was a brilliant insight into the film Flash Gordon and its lead actor Sam J. Jones, while 2020’s Life After The Navigator looked at another beloved ’80s sci-fi film, Flight of the Navigator and the rollercoaster life of its young star Joey Cramer.
Celebritieslehren.com

After Kissing Controversy, Mika Singh And Rakhi Sawant Are Back To Being Friends

Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh have reunited again. They met outside a coffee shop in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. They both exchanged a hug and greeted each other like old pals. In 2006, Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant made the headlines when Mika forcibly kissed Rakhi on her lips during his birthday bash. Rakhi had then filed a molestation case on Mika Singh.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Fear Street’ Trilogy Teaser Trailer: Netflix Dates 3 New Films For July All Directed By Horror Filmmaker Leigh Janiak

Three films, three weeks, one “killer” story. So Netflix is trying to attempt something bold in the horror film genre. In a first for the streamer, Netflix announces that the upcoming “Fear Street Trilogy” will be released as an epic summer movie event over three consecutive weeks this July. Here are the release dates, and all three films are directed by Leigh Janiak, the director of the 2014 critically-acclaimed indie horror “Honeymoon.
Astronomydodofinance.com

Russian filmmakers shake Tom Cruise with film in space

For a long time it seemed that Tom cruise the first actor with a movie actually shot in space. But this is no longer the case. Russian space agency Roscosmos has announced that Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko are about to start training to shoot a movie on the ISS, the International Space Station. Recordings will start soon.
MoviesScreendaily

“We take chances”: UK public film funds issue rallying cry to filmmakers

The UK’s public broadcasters have issued a rallying cry to filmmakers as the industry emerges from the pandemic, highlighting their unique commissioning and rights processes compared to streaming platforms. On a panel titled ‘The path ahead for the UK’s public film funds’, BBC Film director Rose Garnett explained the public...
Moviesmansworldindia.com

Cinematically Speaking With Shonali Bose

Shonali Bose. Amu. The Sky Is Pink. I think to myself before I start my zoom call with this powerhouse of a person, whose films come from a sense of deep rooted reality. I’m excited to see what Bose has to say about her appointment with BAFTA’s Breakthrough Initiative in India as a jury member. As I had to congratulate her, she says, “I was just honoured to be on this panel. It is something I really look up to, so it was a gift for me to be a part of this.”
Movieshauterrfly.com

Prachi Desai Said She Never Wanted To Work In Sexist Films, Was Disrespected By Prominent Filmmakers Because Of It

As an audience who is increasingly becoming woke and realising the potential of digital when it comes to quality content, it is often easy for us to declare that actors need to choose better roles and do better films. However, it’s not always that easy on the other side of that argument. Often even the most talented of artists have had to take up work they didn’t want to for the sake of money or simply having something to do. And more often than not, it is is also a matter of not turning down industry bigwigs when they come to you with role offers, because this is an industry that runs on maintaining ‘relationships’ and staying in people’s good books. Actor Prachi Desai recently talked about how she was disrespected by prominent filmmakers because she dared to tell them ‘no’.