Breeze Airways Will Offer Low-Cost, Nonstop Routes Out Of CMH
There’s a new affordable airline in town, and they’ll be starting service out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) soon. Breeze Airways is the fifth airline start-up launched by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue, Azul, WestJet and Morris Air. This low-cost airline will offer point-to-point flights from 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern US.www.columbusnavigator.com