The Nets are in a predicament. James Harden is on the mend from a nagging hamstring strain and wants to/needs to play as many regular season games before the playoffs begin. There are only four games left in the regular season and both are two-games-in-two-nights sets of back-to-back matches: Tuesday in Chicago against the Bulls, then back in Brooklyn to host the Spurs on Wednesday, the Bulls on Saturday and the Cavaliers on Sunday.