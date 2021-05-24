newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Nikolaj Ehlers, Jets push Oilers to the brink after completing three-goal comeback: ‘We don’t give up’

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikolaj Ehlers and the Jets completed a massive comeback Sunday night that pushed the Oilers to the brink of elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ehlers, who was playing for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury April 24 against the Maple Leafs, scored twice in the Jets’ 5-4 Game 3 overtime victory. He opened Winnipeg’s scoring with a second-period power-play goal and finished it with the game-winner at 9:13 of the first OT. The Jets now lead the best-of-seven first-round series three games to none.

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Morrissey
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Mathieu Perreault
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
Person
Alexander Ovechkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Stanley Cup Playoffs#End Game#The Jets#He Got Game#The Maple Leafs#Capitals Winnipeg#Yearseries#Leafsred Wings#Conor Mcdavid And Co#The Game#Nhl History#Lead#Coach Dave Tippett#Time#Alexander Ovechkin Mum#Elimination#Error
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Playoff format could help end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Nick Foligno was 5 when his father made his longest playoff run with Toronto and he remembers it like it was yesterday. The festive atmosphere in the streets after winning Game 7 to advance to the conference final. The questionable missed call against Wayne Gretzky and the searing pain of the Maple Leafs losing to Los Angeles in seven games, one step short of the 1993 final.
NHLthepost.on.ca

BILLECK: Jets playing down panic as fires rage around them

Paul Maurice insists now is not the time to panic. After his team’s sixth straight loss on Friday night — a 5-3 defeat where the Winnipeg Jets squandered a pair of two-goal leads — the head coach, while not entirely bullish on his club, isn’t too worried about them despite tying the longest losing streak of his tenure.
HockeyCBS Sports

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Begins skating

Ehlers (upper body) was on the ice ahead of Monday's game-day skate, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports. Ehlers was already ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, so this latest update doesn't change his status but could be a sign he'll be ready to play in the postseason. Once given the all-clear, the 25-year-old winger will be a lock for a top-six role and should give the Jets some more attacking options.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Why Nikolaj Ehlers Has Been the Winnipeg Jets Most Valuable Player

When looking at the Winnipeg Jets you’d expect the likes of Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler or Kyle Connor to be the star. However, this season it’s been their 2014 ninth overall pick, Nikolaj Ehlers. The 2014 draft class is finally paying off, especially for the Jets. The 6 foot 172-pound left-winger is finally coming into his own after a great season last year that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has finally come Jets fans, Nikolaj Ehlers is having an MVP type season.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Tyler Ennis: Promoted from taxi squad

Ennis was added to the active roster Sunday, per CapFriendly. Ennis has appeared in just three games since the start of April and hasn't scored a point since March 15. He could see some time in the bottom-six at some point this postseason.
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Top line in top form as Jets down Leafs

Kyle Connor scored two goals and Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had two assists as the Winnipeg Jets finished the regular season with a 4-2 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. The Jets twice came back from deficits in the game, with Connor finally putting Winnipeg...
NHLNBC Sports

Jets win in regular-season finale

There was only one game in the NHL on Friday night, as Toronto and Winnipeg wrapped up their respective 2020-21 regular-season schedules. The Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday. The Jets will visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in Game 1 of their opening round series.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Ranking NHL's five most productive power-play units

We all know which team has the best power play in the NHL: the Edmonton Oilers, who are converting on a league-best 27.4 per cent of their opportunities. Carolina is second and Washington ranks third but none of these teams have the most productive five-man power-play unit this season. Power-play...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Oil Spills: Intel from the other side, Oilers-Jets playoff preview

The Winnipeg Jets enter their first-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers after having recently gone through a losing skid, losing their second-place perch in the North Division. This is a Jets squad, however, that some felt had a good shot at taking the North Division title when the season began.
NHLCBS Sports

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Could return in playoffs

Ehlers (upper body) hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with Edmonton, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports. Coach Paul Maurice also didn't confirm that Ehlers would be ready in time for the playoffs, it would appear the winger is at least trending in the right direction. The news does effectively rule the 25-year-old out for the season finale against Toronto on Friday. Once given the all-clear, Ehlers should be a lock for the top-six and would give the team a significant boost in terms of attacking options.
NHLdobberhockey.com

Forum Buzz: Keeping the Veteran Over the Rookie; Hintz Vs. Barzal; Mantha Vs. Bjorkstrand & More

Welcome back to Forum Buzz, where I peruse the DobberHockey Forums and weigh in on active, heavily debated, or otherwise relevant recent threads, reminding folks just how great a resource the Forums are. Nearly anything might be covered here, other than trades and signings, which usually get their own separate write-ups on the main site and are also normally covered in the next day’s Ramblings, or questions that are specific to salary cap issues, which is the domain of the weekly Capped column. To access the specific forum thread on which a question is based, click on the “Topic” for that question.
NHLBleacher Report

2021 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff 1st-Round Predictions

Sixteen NHL teams have punched their tickets to the 2021 NHL playoffs and have the chance to battle for the most iconic trophy in sports: the Stanley Cup. All eight first-round matchups will be filled with intrigue as the teams raise the intensity level for what is going to be one of the most unique playoff campaigns hockey fans will ever see.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Oilers/Jets Playoff Primer #2 - The Remaining Forwards

Last time we took a look at the top players up fro; Scheifele, Connor, and Ehlers for the Jets, and McDavid, Draisaitl, and RNH for the Oilers. Today we are going to continue, this time looking at the remaining forwards, to see how we can expect them to match up.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Jets beat Leafs in season finale

Thank goodness that’s over. With nothing to play for and no fans in the stands to jack them up, the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs turned in a glorified pre-season game to wind up their NHL regular seasons. Call it Friday Night Light: fly-by stick checks, gentle nudges along...
NHLStanford Daily

Peter’s Picture: The NHL Landscape Vol. 15

It’s the most wonderful time of year to be a hockey fan. On Saturday, the Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway as the Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals, so let’s not waste any time and get to some predictions!. Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins. The East division is one of...
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens playoff preview

NHL goals leader Matthews leads Toronto against Montreal, which gets Price back from injury. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. No. 1 Toronto Maple...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Jets look to raise collective game to new level in regular-season finale

WINNIPEG — That light at the end of this long, dark tunnel has officially passed the squinting stages and is well within reach for the Winnipeg Jets. The regular-season finale has arrived with a mostly meaningless date — at least in terms of the standings or any jockeying for position — with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.
NHLUSA Today

Kyle Connor score twice, Jets beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in finale

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. “It’s always good for confidence, everyone loves to score,” Connor said. Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins, with an empty-netter, also scored and...