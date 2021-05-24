Dua Lipa Refutes Anti-Semitic Allegations After Extending Support to Palestinians in the Ongoing Conflict at Middle East (Read Tweet)

British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa recently spoke out after being accused of anti-Semitism due to her support of Palestinians in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. According to Fox News, the singer is taking an organization to task after it paid for a full-page ad in a news outlet that called her anti-Semitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name shamelessly to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.” Dua Lipa Says She Is Dying to Come Back to India to Perform Her New Songs in Front of Live Audience.