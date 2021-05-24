newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders containing ‘dangerous’ Sidney Crosby

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShutting down star center Sidney Crosby and the rest of the Penguins’ first line was the main topic of conversation for the Islanders prior to the start of the first-round series against Pittsburgh. “It’s a lot of things,” defenseman Adam Pelech said of containing Crosby prior to the series. “He’s...

newsbrig.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Adam Pelech
Person
Barry Trotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Pittsburgh#Goal Line#Special Teams#Isles#Defenseman Adam Pelech#Natural Stat Trick#Times Now#Star#Wide Open Opportunities#Four On Three Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Penguins GM Hextall Has Team Poised for Playoff Run

When Ron Hextall was named General Manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, it caught some people by surprise. Questions arose about if he was the perfect fit. Would he and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke work well together? Would they make too many changes? Would they make any? With the regular season over for the Penguins, I can look back now and say Hextall handled the roster perfectly and has helped set up the team for success this postseason.
NHLYardbarker

5 Penguins Who Will Be Key for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have one game left on the schedule before the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs as they prepare to play one of the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins or Washington Capitals in the first round. While a championship requires a full team effort, there are five players who will be the most crucial to the Penguins’ success and a deep playoff run.
NHLNBC Sports

Flyers’ 5-OT playoff game nearly broke longest game record

Some NHL postseason records will stand forever, thanks to Wayne Gretzky. Others soon could be broken, thanks to Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and others in pursuit. With the playoffs set to begin, there are some NHL postseason regulars who will continue on what ultimately could be a record-breaking chase. So, it’s a perfect time to skim through the record books and highlight some that stand out.
NHLPensBurgh

Things that surprise me this season: The Penguins’ bottom-six scoring

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the regular season East Division Champions and that in itself is a surprising development for me. It probably is for you as well. Maybe it should be. Even though expectations for the Penguins were probably as low as they have been over the past 15 seasons...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Kris Letang and his overlooked greatness

Kris Letang recently completed the15th(!) season of his impressive NHL career. Historically speaking it wasn’t his best campaign, but in the context of his age and his injury history (which includes a stroke) this was a tremendous season. He played 55 out of a possible 56 game season and when you compare him with some of the other top producers of points in the league from the back end he is right up there.
NHLPensBurgh

Looking back at 10 of the best Penguins goals of 2020-21

As a unique NHL season winds to a close, the Penguins find themselves in a good position. They’re (relatively) healthy, forgiving some last-minute setbacks; they’re at the top of the division; and they have real hopes of making a postseason run. If we’d told you this would happen back in...
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLperutribune.com

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLNHL

POSTGAME 5: Penguins Pull Away

In the final game of the 2020-21 season series between the teams, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. The Flyers finished the season series at 5-3-0 against the Penguins. Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson (2nd goal of the season) notched the...
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Misses practice Monday

Dumoulin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Dumoulin's absence a "maintenance day," but the blueliner's status will nonetheless bear monitoring ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Islanders. Dumoulin was laboring in the third period of Monday's Game 1 loss after taking a shot off his right foot, and Monday's absence was likely related to that foot injury.
NHLtelegraphherald.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Islanders edge Pens in overtime

Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over...
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS LOSE IN OT, DOWN 1-0 IN SERIES WITH ISLANDERS

The Penguins lost Game 1 of their Stanley Cup First Round playoff series with the New York Islanders, 4-3, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, including the overtime goal at 16:30. Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Tristan Jarry made...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Chemistry 101: COVID-19 protocols helped Pens bond quickly

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Nearly three dozen players made their way through the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room during the regular season, a byproduct of an injury list that seemed to remain in a constant state of flux. Some, such as captain Sidney Crosby, have been around seemingly forever. Some, such...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Pittsburgh Penguins 2020-21 Season Reflection: Making History

As of May 8, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2020-21 regular season has officially come to close. This year has proven to be a trying one for multiple teams in the NHL who were battered by COVID-19 and its protocols, but the Penguins refused to fall victim to the difficult times. Through the course of the four-month, 56-game NHL season, adversity flooded the team’s locker room in every facet of the game, but they continued to bend rather than break. Not only did they exceed expectations and prove their worth to the NHL, but they managed to surpass franchise records and career milestones along the way. This post will reflect back on the Penguins’ regular season, their path to clinching first in the MassMutual East Division, and milestones that were notched during this difficult year.
NHLNBC Sports

2021 Conn Smythe: Are Marchand, Pastrnak among the favorites?

The 2021 NHL regular season is near completion, and with the postseason set to start Saturday, May 15, that also means the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy begins. With the Boston Bruins competing in the playoffs, there is a chance Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Tuukka Rask or another Bruin can take home the Conn Smythe if the Bruins make it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. Here are the latest odds for who will take home the Conn Smythe Trophy.