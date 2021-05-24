newsbreak-logo
Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge. The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has been playing out in the...

