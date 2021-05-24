newsbreak-logo
Domino’s 180M order data breach is now a searchable portal

By Ivan Mehta
The Next Web
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePizza company Domino’s India suffered a data breach in April that contained 180 million customers’ order records, and a data dump weighing in total of 13TB data dump. Now that data has come to the fore in terms of a searchable portal. You can search for your phone number or...

thenextweb.com
Food & DrinksCoinDesk

Staff at Biggest Dutch Domino’s Pizza Franchise Can Now Be Paid in Bitcoin

A Domino’s Pizza franchisee in the Netherlands is offering to pay its employees in bitcoin – appropriately starting on Bitcoin Pizza Day. Staff taking up the option will be able to choose how much of their salary above the minimum wage – which must be paid in euros by law – they wish to receive in bitcoin, according to an announcement Saturday.
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report Is Out

The Verizon Data Breach Investigations report is probably one of the most widely read reports in cyber security. Verizon released their 2021 edition of the report on May 13, 2021. Christopher Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency talk about the very real security threat disinformation...
LifestyleLas Vegas Herald

Air India reports mega data breach

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Air India on Friday reported a massive data breach in its passenger service system that affected the personal data of around 45 lakh subjects across the world over the last 10 years. As per Air India's statement, the breach involved personal data registered between...
Restaurantsbleepingcomputer.com

Domino's India discloses data breach after hackers sell data online

Domino's India has disclosed a data breach after a threat actor hacked their systems and sold their stolen data on a hacking forum. In April 2021, a threat actor created a new topic on a hacking forum where they claimed to be selling 13 TB of stolen data, including details for 18 crores (180 million) orders and 1 million credit cards, from Domino's India.
Economysecurityboulevard.com

Accellion Data Breach Highlights Third-Party Risk

Two mega-breaches caused by third parties earlier this year, following the SolarWinds supply chain hack created a growing tsunami of third-party risk for enterprises and government organizations. Security software provider Accellion also suffered a breach in their FTA tool which caused many of their clients to have their data exposed to hackers. A number of high-profile customers were affected, including the Jones Day law firm, Kroger stores and Shell Oil, along with other government and educational institutions. Given the software’s purpose – storing sensitive data for clients – these breaches are sure to cause lots of pain for the victimized companies, and it’s likely more victims will emerge as the investigation continues.
Lifestylethefederal.com

45 lakh flyers’ details leaked in massive Air India data breach

Air India’s passenger service system provider SITA faced a sophisticated cyberattack in February this year leading to the leak of personal data of 4.5 million passengers —which included passengers of the national carrier — from across the world, the PTI said, quoting official sources. SITA is based out of Geneva in Switzerland.
LifestyleEngadget

Air India breach compromised data for 4.5 million passengers

Air India just suffered one of the larger (though not largest) airline data breaches in recent memory. The Times of India reports Air India has revealed that a breach compromised about 4.5 million passengers whose data was registered at system provider SITA between August 2011 and late February 2021. The intruders couldn't obtain passwords, but they had access to names, contact info, tickets and frequent flyer info (including for Star Alliance).
Computersaithority.com

1 in 5 Data Breaches Are Caused by Misconfigured Clouds

To accommodate remote work and improve efficiency, 85% of IT organizations are considering or already using the public cloud. However, with some of their most crucial data still located within the corporate perimeter, NetOps must come up with new ways to achieve seamless integration. While the transition to the cloud itself is tricky, protecting the assets inside it is a different problem.
Queensbury, NYPress-Republican

Hudson Headwaters reports vendor data breach

QUEENSBURY — CaptureRx, which provides administrative services to Hudson Headwaters Health Network, experienced a data breach earlier this year, but so far an investigation has not identified any actual or attempted misuse of patient information. Hudson Headwaters reported Wednesday that CaptureRx — an organization which processes 340B Drug Pricing Program...
Restaurantssecurityboulevard.com

Leaked Data of Domino’s India Available on Search Engine

It’s been almost a month since Jubilant FoodWorks suffered a massive data breach. Now Domino’s India, the popular pizza brand that belongs to the same group, has reported a huge data leak. According to The Times of India, customers’ personal data related to 18 crore orders that are placed with...
IndustryBenzinga

Data Breach Hits 44 Big Canada Post Shippers, Exposing Nearly 1M Customers

Canada Post said on Wednesday that a cyberattack and data breach on an electronic data interchange (EDI) supplier has compromised information from 44 of its large parcel business customers, affecting nearly 1 million recipients. The attack on Ontario-based Commport Communications compromised the shipping manifest data of the customers. Canada Post,...
Worldtravelmole.com

UK regulator probing Air India response to data breach

The UK's data protection watchdog says it is investigating the data breach which impacted about 4.5 million Air India customers globally. The airline reported it to the Information Commissioner's Office and requested it be probed by the ICO. India doesn't have a specific data protection law. Aviation tech provider SITA...
Public Safetymobilesyrup.com

Canada Post discloses data breach following malware attack on supplier

Canada Post has notified 44 of its large business customers that information relating to more than 950,000 customers has been compromised. The data breach was caused by a malware attack on one of its suppliers, Commport Communications. The company notified Canada Post that manifest data held in their systems, which was associated with some Canada Post customers, had been compromised on May 19th.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Can Web Security Tools Prevent Data Breaches?

For most, 2020 will go down in history as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The year that everything shut down, jobs were lost and social distancing became the ‘new normal.’ Unfortunately, it was also the year that, as Forbes put it, “broke all records when it came to data lost in breaches and sheer numbers of cyberattacks on companies, government and individuals.”
Fraud CrimesHouston Chronicle

Landry's ordered to pay $20M over 2015 data breach

Landry’s violated security guidelines before a data breach that led to stolen credit card information, a judge ruled earlier this month in a suit filed by a JP Morgan Chase Bank affiliate. Chase paid around $20 million to Visa and Mastercard after the breach in 2015, and Landry’s must reimburse...