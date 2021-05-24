Domino’s 180M order data breach is now a searchable portal

Two mega-breaches caused by third parties earlier this year, following the SolarWinds supply chain hack created a growing tsunami of third-party risk for enterprises and government organizations. Security software provider Accellion also suffered a breach in their FTA tool which caused many of their clients to have their data exposed to hackers. A number of high-profile customers were affected, including the Jones Day law firm, Kroger stores and Shell Oil, along with other government and educational institutions. Given the software’s purpose – storing sensitive data for clients – these breaches are sure to cause lots of pain for the victimized companies, and it’s likely more victims will emerge as the investigation continues.