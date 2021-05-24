Belarus condemned by world leaders for ‘hijacking’ Ryanair flight to arrest activist Roman Protasevich
European and US leaders have condemned the arrest of a Belarusian opposition activist after the Ryanair flight he was travelling on was forced to divert and land on Sunday. EU leaders will meet in Brussels today to discuss what action to take against Belarus for forcing the plane, which was travelling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, to land in Minsk following a false bomb threat.inews.co.uk