All eyes were on Drizzy as he took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 show, but he didn’t make his acceptance speech alone. Accepting the honor from a group of family and friends, the rapper also took his son, Adonis, on-stage with him, and it was the sweetest moment imaginable. Drake's 2021 BBMAs acceptance speech with Adonis is a must-see for Champagne Papi fans — and literally everyone else for that matter.