‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson to Stand Trial on Rape Charges

UPDATE (5/21): Danny Masterson will stand trial on charges that he raped three women on separate occasion between 2001 and 2003, Variety reports. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo issued the ruling Friday, May 21st, following a preliminary hearing that began earlier this week and featured testimony from all three of the actor’s accusers. Masterson could face 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all three charges. He’s set to return to court for an arraignment on June 7th.