Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer Spark Engagement Rumors After New Photos Surface

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ronson and Grace Gummer are rumored to be engaged!. The 45-year-old music producer and the 35-year-old Mr. Robot actress were spotted flaunting a whole lot of PDA while walking around town in London, England over the weekend. In the pics, she is seen wearing a ring on THAT finger. The photos are on Page Six.

