Windows 10X has been officially dropped and Microsoft says that it will instead use some of its features in upcoming Windows versions. The official confirmation of Windows 10X being cancelled comes a few days after a report claimed that its resources were being shifted to other Windows 10 versions. Microsoft shared the development in the blog post about Windows 10 updates. Windows 10X was meant to function on dual-screen devices and foldable PCs and was originally planned for a 2020 release. It was to be an alternative to Google’s Chrome OS.