If you want to gauge how buzzy a fashion label is, all you need to do is see what Rihanna’s worn from it. The musician-turned-mogul and her stylist, Jahleel Weaver, have an eye for talent and regularly showcase the best work from emerging brands. Every so often, Rihanna’s tastes align with the internet, and she selects an item that has already received a stamp of approval from millions online. Last night as she headed out to dinner in Los Angeles, the star opted for a white box pleat mini-skirt from Maximilian, matching Bottega Veneta bralette, and layers of gold chains. The undeniably sexy look was completed by a green velvet color-blocked hoodie from Telfar, the reigning king of viral fashion.