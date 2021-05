At least 15 people have died and hundreds more left homeless after a volcano erupted near the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).Mount Nyiragongo, which lies just six miles north of the two-million strong city of Goma, began erupting on Saturday night with little warning.Torrents of lava poured down its slopes and tore through villages, forcing tens of thousands of locals to flee for their lives.Nine people died in traffic accidents as the roads became choked with cars trying to escape the eruption, four others died while trying to escape a prison, and two more...